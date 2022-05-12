Katie Holmes Chooses Classic Style in Black Trousers, White Tank Top and Chunky Sandals

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes mastered mixing classic styles and trendy pieces at her latest outing.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum celebrated the opening of Mango’s new NYC flagship store at an intimate dinner at iconic SoHo hotspot Balthazar on Wednesday night. She attended the event alongside other celebrities and fashion influencers like Tommy Dorfman, Annabelle Wallis and Camille Charrière. To the opening, Holmes wore a white knit sleeveless top with an open back paired with black high-waisted wide-leg trousers.

The “Batman Begins” actress embraced the warmer weather by wearing summery sandals. Her black leather sandals featured a chunky, short platform sole that added roughly an inch to Holmes’ height and a strap across the toes.

When it comes to fashion, Holmes is known for her classic style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. As for footwear, she keeps a timeless selection of Adidas sneakers , Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules in rotation. Over the years, Holmes has made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She starred in campaigns for J. Crew, Ann Taylor and Miu Miu. Recently, the actress hit the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a black gown from Chloe that was custom made by Gabriela Hearst. he dress featured cutout detailing on the rib cage, an off-the-shoulder cut and metal ring detail on the bust.

Slide into a pair of black chunky sandals for all of your summer activities.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Kina Slide Sandal, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: A New Day Ruthie Quilted Footbed Sandals, $30

CREDIT: Couttesy of JSlides

Buy Now: JSlides Simply Black/Black Eva, $59

Click through the gallery to see more of Katie Holmes’ best street style looks over the years.