ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Selena Gomez and Our Place Team Up on Colorful Cookware Collab

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kSHTT_0fc04kGa00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The internet’s favorite cookware brand Our Place has just launched their most swoon-worthy pieces in two new vibrant hues, courtesy of Hollywood’s favorite amateur chef Selena Gomez .

The actor and singer has become a quasi chef-fluencer since she began brushing up on her cooking skills on HBO’s “ Selena + Chef ,” where she’s turned fans onto a number of sleek and functional tools –remember the dazzling rainbow-colored knives she pulled out in the first season?

So it makes sense that Our Place has tapped her to make  a stylish upgrade to their most popular items. In addition to their viral Always Pan, the Everyday Essentials Collection includes their Perfect Pot, Knife Trio, dishes and glasses, which all now come in two Selena-selected hues: an electric blue “Azul” and a lush berry pink dubbed “Rosa.”

Better yet, 10% of the proceeds will go towards Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund , the nonprofit affiliate of her clean beauty brand which focuses on mental health awareness.

The limited-edition colors are all available to shop here . Look through the best pieces below:

Always Pan

Our Place’s cult-favorite, bestselling Always Pan was already beloved for its good looks, and now it comes in two fresh hues to make your kitchen set up even sexier. The best part of the Always Pan is its versatility, known as a do-it-all wonder than can fry, braise, sear, steam, saute and boil — all in one. Like all their products, the pan features a nontoxic and nonstick ceramic coating and comes with a custom steamer basket, a modular lid and a nesting spatula so you don’t have to worry about buying any add-ons once you make your purchase.




BUY NOW:

$145


Buy It

Side and Main Plates

These hand-painted porcelain plates look just as sophisticated stacked on shelves as they do displayed on a tablescape, with those perfect curved edges that prevent a mess. The matte base is dotted with a speckled finish, encircled with a vibrant dash of Selena’s two pink and blue hues perfect for spring.




BUY NOW:

$40-$50


Buy It

Drinking Glasses

You can serve everything from iced coffee and tea to wine and ice cream with these versatile glasses that add a pop of color to any space. Plus, they’re sustainably made from recycled glass and sand.




BUY NOW:

$50


Buy It

Knife Trio ($30 Off)

A good knife makes a world of a difference in the kitchen. This trio covers all your slicing needs: the Everyday Chef’s Knife for sturdy chopping, the Serrated Slicing Knife for breads and vegetables and the Precise Pairing Knife for prepping those tiny additional ingredients that deserve just as much care.




BUY NOW:

$170
$145


Buy It

Perfect Pot

Constructed with the same innovative principles that made the Always Pan a bestseller, the Perfect Pot does it all. Declutter your cupboard by swapping out your stockpots and dutch ovens and saucepots with this all-in-one master, with 10-inch diameter, that can boil, crisp, bake, braise, roast, steam and strain — all while sitting pretty.




BUY NOW:

$165


Buy It

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Michael Che Mulls Over ‘SNL’ Exit, Has Debated Leaving ‘for the Past Five Seasons’

Click here to read the full article. Michael Che frequently jokes about leaving “Saturday Night Live,” where he has served as co-anchor of “Weekend Update” for the last eight years and counting (the second-longest stint in the show’s history, after co-anchor Colin Jost). Che went viral in March when he mentioned “SNL” at a surprise comedy set in Minneapolis and said, “This is my last year.” The press took Che’s statement as a matter of fact, so he took to Instagram to clarify that he was joking, “To comedy fans; please stop telling reporters everything you hear at a comedy...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly on Love Scenes With Tom Cruise and Learning to Tend Bar

Click here to read the full article. Despite the optics of shirtless volleyball games and locker room sparring, you can’t make a “Top Gun” movie without a strong and emotionally centered woman. For “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making, the successor to the original film’s Kelly McGillis is Jennifer Connelly. She plays Penny Benjamin, a character referenced in the first film, and love interest to Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Playing a single mom who owns an Air Force watering hole, Connelly brings new dimensions to an ’80s classic. It’s hard to believe you haven’t worked with...
MOVIES
Variety

Viola Davis, Seth MacFarlane and Julius Tennon Among Speakers Set for PGA Produced By Conference

Click here to read the full article. After a two-year hiatus, the Producers Guild of America  is returning for its 12th annual Produced By Conference — to be held on June 11 and 12 at the Fox Studio Lot in Century City — and announced on Friday the first round of speakers. The confirmed speakers include Academy Award winner Viola Davis, her husband and producing partner, veteran producer Julius Tennon (“The First Lady”), “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane, television producer Betsy Beers (creative partner at Shondaland) and comedy leader Mike Farah (CEO, Funny or Die). The conference will feature a networking reception,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TV Bloodbath: 17 Shows Cancelled in 48 Hours — Which Cut Hurt the Most?

Click here to read the full article. Well, that was brutal. A total of 17 broadcast series were laid to rest over the past 48 hours as the broadcast networks began cleaning house in advance of next week’s fall presentations (aka the “Upfronts”). The body count was highest at about-to-be-sold The CW, which axed seven series this week, including Legacies, Charmed, 4400, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark and Dynasty. CBS shuttered nearly a half dozen programs, including Magnum P.I, B Positive and Good Sam, while NBC pulled the plug on three (including comedies Mr. Mayor and Kenan). Fox, meanwhile, parted ways with...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Collab#Cookware#Ons#Our Place Team Up On#Hbo#Rare Impact Fund#Pan Our Place
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Elizabeth Olsen ‘Never Met’ John Krasinski Despite ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Battle: ‘I Don’t Know Him’

Click here to read the full article. Spoilers below for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Perhaps the most shocking moment in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is when Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch kills off John Krasinski’s Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic. The actor exits the film not even 10 minutes after making his Marvel Cinematic Debut as the leader of the Fantastic Four. What was it like facing off against Krasinski on set? Don’t ask Olsen. “I don’t know him,” Olsen revealed while taking the Vanity Fair lie detector test. The question was whether or not John Krasinski is the...
MOVIES
Variety

Queen Latifah Talks ‘The Equalizer’ Season 3 and a Potential Crossover with Denzel Washington

Click here to read the full article. Last week, “The Equalizer” star and executive producer Queen Latifah announced that the hit CBS series had been picked up for a third and fourth season. The show, in which Latifah plays vigilante Robyn McCall, is currently the network’s No. 2 primetime series, behind only stalwart show “NCIS,” so the multi-season commitment is logical. But success is never a given, at least not in Latifah’s eyes, who told Variety she’s “never satisfied” with the status quo. “I’ve been fortunate enough to have a film career where we were always coming up with new things. We’re...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jessica Biel Explains How Justin Timberlake Landed Meta ‘Candy’ Role — and Why He Didn’t Get Paid

Click here to read the full article. SPOLER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched all five episodes of “Candy,” now streaming on Hulu. “Candy” viewers knew that star Melanie Lynskey’s real-life husband, Jason Ritter, was appearing in the new series — but they didn’t expect to see Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel’s husband pop up as one of the other cops working the case of Betty’s murder. As it turns out, it was Timberlake’s idea to join the true-crime show. While the duo often share scripts and notes with each other, this time was a bit different. “He loved the the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

62K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy