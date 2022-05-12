‘B Positive’ Canceled After Two Seasons at CBS

Click here to read the full article.

CBS has canceled comedy series “ B Positive ” after two seasons.

Executive produced by Chuck Lorre, “B Positive” starred Annaleigh Ashford as Gina, a hard-partying woman with a checkered past who, on a whim, decided to offer up her kidney to a former high school acquaintance, Drew (Thomas Middleditch), a recently-divorced therapist and single dad undergoing kidney failure.

During the process, Gina discovers that the happiness she’d been seeking all along could be found in the form of giving, so upon inheriting a surprise windfall of money from a patient at Valley Hills, the assisted living facility where she works, she decides it’s time to make a big change in a positive direction.

The first season of the multi-cam comedy premiered Nov. 5, 2020, with the second debuting Oct. 7 of last year.

Along with Ashford and Middleditch, “B Positive” starred Kether Donohue as Gabby, Sara Rue as Julia, Izzy G. as Maddie, Terrence Terrell as Eli, Linda Lavin as Norma, David Anthony Higgins as Jerry and Darryl Stephens as Gideon.

Recurring cast members on the comedy included Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Jim Beaver and Anna Maria Horsford.

The second season of “B Positive” has been averaging 5.7 million total viewers, according to the “most current” data from Nielsen, which includes a week’s worth of delayed viewing where available. “B Positive” was executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Jim Patterson and Warren Bell. The CBS comedy was produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The cancellation comes after fellow Lorre-produced CBS sitcom “United States of Al” was also axed at the broadcaster after two seasons.