‘All American: Homecoming’ Renewed for Season 2 at the CW

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
The CW has renewed “ All American : Homecoming” for its second season.

Having debuted in February, the series is a spinoff of the CW’s “All American,” which is currently airing its fourth season and was recently renewed for a fifth .

Set at a fictional HBCU called Bringston University, “ All American: Homecoming ” follows Simone (Geffri Maya), a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who is trying to fight her way back to greatness after some time away from the court, and Damon (Peyton Alex Smith), an elite baseball player from Chicago who is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders. After Simone’s aunt Amara Patterson (Kelly Jenrette), a journalism teacher and activist, exposes a scandal that threatens to derail the school’s beloved baseball program, new coach Marcus Turner (Cory Hardrict) is determined to bring a championship back to Bringston the honest way — with Damon’s help.

Damon adjusts to his new normal with fellow baseball player and childhood friend JR (Sylvester Powell) by his side. Meanwhile, as Simone struggles to find her footing, she gets a little guidance from Thea (Camille Hyde), the super-competitive queen bee of the Bringston tennis team, and Keisha (Netta Walker), the school’s unofficial mayor, who helps Simone learn how to live her best life. As they contend with the high stakes of college sports, Simone and Damon will also navigate the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious HBCU.

“All American: Homecoming” is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios in association with Berlanti Productions. Executive producers include Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Robbie Rogers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Variety

