Papa Kante is heading into a busy stretch of his recruitment. The coveted recruit, one of the top big men in the country, is visiting three Big Ten programs this month. One of those programs is Rutgers basketball, where Kante visited this past weekend. A four-star recruit, the 6-foot-10 center is ranked the No. 127 player in the nation according to Rivals. He has 14 offers currently. The class of 2023 prospect is a standout at South Kent (South Kent, CT). On3 ranks Kante as the third-best player in Connecticut. Kante remains grounded in his recruitment, saying that he is in no rush to...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO