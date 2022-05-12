ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Kenan’ Canceled After Two Seasons by NBC

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Kenan Thompson’s comedy “Kenan” has been canceled after two seasons by NBC , Variety has learned.

Starring Thompson and produced by “Saturday Night Live” boss Lorne Michaels, “Kenan” follows the life of busy single dad Kenan Williams (Thompson), who is juggling a high-profile job as host of Atlanta morning show “Wake Up With Kenan!” He’s also raising two adorable pre-teen daughters — the too smart Aubrey (Dani Lane) and the silly, unpredictable Birdie (Dannah Lane). As Kenan moves on from the loss of his wife a year earlier, his live-in father-in-law Rick (Don Johnson), his brother/manager/roommate Gary (Chris Redd) and his colorful co-workers all have strong opinions on the best way for him to live his life.

Along with Thompson, Dani and Dannah Lane, Don Johnson and Redd, “Kenan” stars Kimrie Lewis and Taylor Louderman.

During its second season, “Kenan” has averaged a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.4 million total viewers, according to Nielsens “most current” ratings, which include a week’s worth of delayed viewing where available.

“Kenan” is created by Jackie Clarke and David Caspe. The comedy is executive produced by Michaels, Thompson, Andrew Singer, Caspe, Kenny Smith Jr., Lisa Muse Bryant and Bryan Tucke.

The series hails from Universal Television in association with Michaels’ Broadway Video.

The cancellation of “Kenan” comes just ahead of NBC’s May 16 upfronts presentation to advertisers in New York City. During that event, the broadcast network will unveil its plans for the 2022-2023 slate, including the fall schedule made up of returning comedies and dramas, as well as the new series that were recently ordered, like the “Quantum Leap” sequel and the comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez.”

