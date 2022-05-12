ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christopher Walken Joins ‘Dune Part Two’ as Emperor Shaddam IV

By Adam B. Vary
 3 days ago
The House Corrino has its ruler.

Christopher Walken will join Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in director Denis Villeneuve’s “ Dune Part Two,” as Shaddam IV, the Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe.

Walken’s casting fills out the major characters for the second half of Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction novel. He joins Florence Pugh (“Black Widow”) as the Emperor’s daughter, Princess Irulan; and Austin Butler (star of the upcoming “Elvis”) as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the presumptive heir to the Harkonnen dynasty.

Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts are returning as screenwriters for the sequel, which will be produced by by Villeneuve, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter and Tanya Lapointe, and executive produced by Josh Grode, David Valdes, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein, and John Harrison.

Although the Emperor does not appear in “Dune Part One,” he is the catalyst for the story, ordering the House Atreides on a doomed mission to take over dominion of the Spice mining planet Arrakis, also known as Dune. Jealous of the Arteides’ power and respect in the universe, the Emperor colludes with Dune’s previous overseers, House Harkonnen, to wipe out the Adreides family forever. That plan ultimately fails when Paul Adreides (Chalamet) and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) escape into the desert, and set Paul on his destiny to become the messianic figure known as the Kwisatz Haderach — which will culminate in the events of “Dune Part Two.”

Villeneuve’s first “Dune” film was a gamble by Legendary and Warner Bros. — the filmmaker insisted on splitting the novel in two in order to do it proper justice, but the studios only bankrolled the first half on the hope that it would prove popular enough to warrant making the second film. It was: Released day-and-date by Warner Bros. in theaters and on HBO Max, “Dune” ultimately grossed $400.6 million worldwide. The film went on to be nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including best picture, and it won six, for sound, visual effects, production design, original score, editing, and cinematography.

Production on “Dune Part Two” is expected to start later this year, for an Oct. 20, 2023 release date.

Walken, who won an Oscar for best supporting actor for 1978’s “The Dear Hunter,” most recently appeared in the Apple TV+ series “Severence” and the Amazon Prime Video series “Outlaws.” He is represented by ICM Partners.

Alexander Skarsgard, Dane DeHaan Starring in ‘The Tiger’ From Ukrainian Director Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi

Alexander Skarsgard will star in "The Tiger" as the leader of a group of men tasked with protecting the endangered cats from poachers and loggers. The actor recently headlined the blood-drenched viking epic "The Northman," receiving a great deal of attention for his physical transformation into a chiseled Norse avenger. He will team here with Ukrainian filmmaker Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi, who wrote and will direct "The Tiger" based on the book by John Vaillant. Slaboshpytskyi previously directed 2014's "The Tribe," a critically-heralded story about a school for the deaf that was done entirely in Ukrainian...
‘SNL’: Natasha Lyonne to Make Hosting Debut With Japanese Breakfast as Musical Guest in Season Finale

Natasha Lyonne is set to host the season finale of "Saturday Night Live" on May 21 with Japanese Breakfast performing as the musical guest. The episode will mark the "Saturday Night Live" debut for Lyonne, who is the co-creator, executive producer, director and star of the comedy-drama series "Russian Doll," which debuted its second season on Netflix on April 20. Season 1 follows Nadia (Lyonne) as she mysteriously finds herself stuck in a time loop and must find her way out with the help of a stranger named Alan (Charlie Barnett) who she realizes...
Fred Ward, Star of ‘The Right Stuff,’ ‘Tremors,’ Dies at 79

Fred Ward, who starred in films including "Henry and June," "Tremors," "The Right Stuff" and "The Player," died May 8, his publicist confirmed to Variety. He was 79. Among his other prominent roles were parts in "Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins," "Miami Blues" and "Short Cuts." There was a certain retro quality to the actor's persona that made Ward seem more akin to Humphrey Bogart or John Garfield (although not quite with those actors' level of charisma) than to his contemporaries, and it did not seem at all affected. He appeared to be the sort of fellow who hailed from...
‘Teen Wolf’ Movie at Paramount+ Adds Original Star Tyler Hoechlin

Derek Hale is back. Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his "Teen Wolf" character in Paramount+'s upcoming "Teen Wolf The Movie." Hoechlin will also serve as a producer on the film, as will co-star Tyler Posey. In the film, "a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged," according to the official logline. "The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an...
Eurovision Winners Maneskin to Feature on Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Soundtrack

Eurovision 2021 winners Maneskin are set to make an appearance on the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's highly-anticipated Elvis biopic. The Italian band revealed the collaboration during their triumphant return to the Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Turin, Italy on Saturday night. The group, composed of Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio, have had a whirlwind year since taking home the Eurovision trophy last May. As well as appearing on "Saturday Night Live" and at the Coachella festival, they have just released a new single, "Supermodel," which they...
The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew's upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel's Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we're losing it over...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly on Love Scenes With Tom Cruise and Learning to Tend Bar

'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jennifer Connelly on Love Scenes With Tom Cruise and Learning to Tend Bar

Despite the optics of shirtless volleyball games and locker room sparring, you can't make a "Top Gun" movie without a strong and emotionally centered woman. For "Top Gun: Maverick," a sequel 36 years in the making, the successor to the original film's Kelly McGillis is Jennifer Connelly. She plays Penny Benjamin, a character referenced in the first film, and love interest to Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Playing a single mom who owns an Air Force watering hole, Connelly brings new dimensions to an '80s classic. It's hard to believe you haven't worked with...
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn't watch his own movies and couldn't recall the question he was asked. "I don't watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?" Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates"Order in the court, or I will have you removed," Judge Azcarate said. "Understood? Thank you."The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp's lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
Michael Che Mulls Over ‘SNL’ Exit, Has Debated Leaving ‘for the Past Five Seasons’

Michael Che frequently jokes about leaving "Saturday Night Live," where he has served as co-anchor of "Weekend Update" for the last eight years and counting (the second-longest stint in the show's history, after co-anchor Colin Jost). Che went viral in March when he mentioned "SNL" at a surprise comedy set in Minneapolis and said, "This is my last year." The press took Che's statement as a matter of fact, so he took to Instagram to clarify that he was joking, "To comedy fans; please stop telling reporters everything you hear at a comedy...
Jessica Biel Explains How Justin Timberlake Landed Meta ‘Candy’ Role — and Why He Didn’t Get Paid

SPOLER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched all five episodes of "Candy," now streaming on Hulu. "Candy" viewers knew that star Melanie Lynskey's real-life husband, Jason Ritter, was appearing in the new series — but they didn't expect to see Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's husband pop up as one of the other cops working the case of Betty's murder. As it turns out, it was Timberlake's idea to join the true-crime show. While the duo often share scripts and notes with each other, this time was a bit different. "He loved the the...
Juliette Binoche to Receive a San Sebastian Donostia Award

The face of an upscale U.S. independent cinema which climaxed with "The English Patient" and a go-to actress for many of the world's greatest directors from Krzysztof Kieślowski to Claire Denis, France's Juliette Binoche will receive one of this year's San Sebastian Donostia Awards, the Spanish festival's prestigious plaudit for career achievement. The Award will be presented to Binoche before a screening of Denis' "Both Sides of the Blade," a Silver Bear winner for best director at February's Berlin Festival. An actor with a prolific career reaching back to her first breakout in Philip Kaufman's...
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Variety

Bollywood’s Next Generation Stars Debuting in Netflix’s ‘The Archies’

The offspring of Bollywood superstars are debuting in "The Archies," Netflix's coming-of-age, live action musical set in 1960s India based on the teenagers of Riverdale. Young actors Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina will feature in the film's cast. They are joined by Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor and sister of Janhvi Kapoor; superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan; and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of revered actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The feature film adaptation of the Archie comics, which are hugely popular...
Variety

Becky G Drops Second Studio Album, ‘Esquemas’

Becky G's second studio album, the vivacious "Esquemas" has arrived via Kemosabe/RCA Records. The new LP sees the Mexican-American pop star dictating her own terms, melting together disco-pop and reggaeton for a unique blend of sounds that's entirely Becky G.  "Esquemas" takes its listeners through a journey of self-discovery and empowerment beginning with the album's introductory track "Buen Dia." Over a reggaeton drum beat, Becky's new-found personal liberation manifests as she preaches how it's never too late to stop caring what people think and announces she's finally found the gall to take over the...
Variety

Queen Latifah Talks ‘The Equalizer’ Season 3 and a Potential Crossover with Denzel Washington

Last week, "The Equalizer" star and executive producer Queen Latifah announced that the hit CBS series had been picked up for a third and fourth season. The show, in which Latifah plays vigilante Robyn McCall, is currently the network's No. 2 primetime series, behind only stalwart show "NCIS," so the multi-season commitment is logical. But success is never a given, at least not in Latifah's eyes, who told Variety she's "never satisfied" with the status quo. "I've been fortunate enough to have a film career where we were always coming up with new things. We're...
Variety

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Auntie Diaries’ Is a Powerful, Genre-Shifting Statement on Transphobia

One of Kendrick Lamar's great strengths as a rapper is his ability to acknowledge and criticize his own biases and prejudices and not place himself above the people he's singling out. It's a characteristic that appears frequently in his work, particularly on his deep and dense new album, "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," which arrived late Thursday some five years after his Pulitzer Prize-winning 2017 album "DAMN.," and particularly on the song "Auntie Issues," which is a topic that few rappers have addressed at all, let alone with empathy. In the song, Lamar...
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Variety

‘Dune’ VFX Outfit DNEG Opens New Toronto Visual Effects and Animation Studio

DNEG, the visual effects house behind "Dune" and "First Man" has opened the doors of its VFX and animation studio in Toronto. The studio is located in the King West district of the city with over 150 artists on board as it pushes forward in its expansion. In January, DNEG revealed plans to go public via a $1.7 billion SPAC deal. "I am thrilled with the progress DNEG has made over the past six months in establishing a strong presence in Ontario, with exciting career opportunities in visual effects work for film and episodic projects,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More "The creation...
