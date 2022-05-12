ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gio says this has been biggest difference between 2021 and 2022 Yankees

By Boomer Gio, Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WjZtz_0fc027C200

Gio already apologized earlier this week for when he called the Yankees the most boring team in baseball, and since then, they won another game in comeback fashion, now winners of 15 of their last 17.

“Going back to the beginning of the year and how I felt about his team and where they are now, what did I miss?” Gio asked during Thursday’s show.

But it didn’t take long for him to answer his own question when assessing what the biggest difference is between this year’s group and its more dull predecessor.

“Timely hitting,” Gio said bluntly. “I’m sorry to use these baseball clichés, but how many big home runs have they had in recent memory? That’s another one. Walk-off, comebacks, things like that.”

The Yankees were one of the worst teams in baseball with runners in scoring position last year, and got off to a similar start this year. But now, they are feasting on the long ball when needed most, leading the league in runs scored via the home run, while the pitching staff is among the best in baseball in terms of collective ERA.

The pitching has kept them in games, while timely home runs have helped them to 11 comeback victories, leading to a more entertaining product.

“Starting pitching and clutch hitting are the things they’re excelling at that they struggled with last year,” Gio said. “That is the biggest difference between the 2022 and 2021 Yankees.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton do something that even 1927 Murderers’ Row could not

Yankees superstars Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and Giancarlo Stanton became the first Yankees trio to each hit nine homers in the first 31 games of the season. Any time you break a Yankees record, you’re doing something right. While power numbers have decreased across baseball, the same cannot be said for the Yankees’ trio. Even the 1927 team that featured all-time greats Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig couldn’t accomplish this feat. Ruth, 714 career homers, and Gehrig, 493 career homers, didn’t have a third teammate with enough power numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Make Unique MLB History With A Bizarre Game

The New York Yankees are on an absolute tear. They own the best record in all of baseball and lead the American League East division by 4.5 games over the second-place Tampa Bay Rays. Their power has been the main reason for their success, but this is a Yankees ballclub...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Era
Yardbarker

MLB Best Bets Today (Back Mariners at Mets, Michael Kopech vs. Yankees, and Ole' Adam Wainwright on Sunday Night)

It's a full slate of games in the Majors on Sunday, but with Game 7's abound in the NBA and NHL this afternoon and evening, some of today's matchups are going overlooked. BetSided's Donnavan Smoot had an excellent week in our daily MLB best bets column, so I hope to step in and carry some momentum to make Sunday a little more of a fun day.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Mariners vs. Mets Prediction and Odds for Sunday, May 15th (Trust Carrasco to Keep Dealing for New York)

The New York Mets continue to grow their lead in the NL East and currently have the best record in the entire National League. While the Mets have cooled off and are “just” 6-4 in their last 10 games, they maintain a nice cushion in between themselves and second place Philly. The Mets hope to close this series out with a win today after dropping game 1 to Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy