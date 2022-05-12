ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Hungry’ Comedy Pilot Starring Ariel Winter & Exec Produced By Demi Lovato Not Moving Forward At NBC

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InoGU_0fc01e9H00

Click here to read the full article.

NBC is not moving forward with Hungry .

The comedy pilot has been passed on by the network. It comes after it picked up George Lopez comedy pilot Lopez Vs. Lopez to series yesterday and follows the renewals of series including American Auto, Grand Crew and Young Rock.

Hungry faced a few challenges as it proceeded. Originally meant as a starring vehicle for Demi Lovato, who exec produces, the food issues comedy, replaced them with Modern Family star Ariel Winter ahead of production.

Written and executive produced by Suzanne Martin and to be directed by James Burrows, Hungry follows a group of friends who belong to a food-issues group helping one another as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.

Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman and Ashley D. Kelley also star in the pilot, which comes from Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills, SB Projects and Universal Television.

Hayes, Milliner, Lovato, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin exec produced.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Picked Up To Series By NBC

Click here to read the full article. NBC, traditionally the first broadcast network to present its fall lineup at the upfronts, again became the first net to give a series order to a pilot. It went to Quantum Leap, a reboot of the popular 1990s sci-fi drama, which stars Raymond Lee. See the first-look photo above. As Deadline reported in the Early Pilot Buzz story this week, Quantum Leap appeared a lock for a series pickup, with Lee potentially poised to become one of the breakout stars of next season. It is NBC’s only 2022 drama pilot that was in consideration for...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’: Emily Osment Upped To Series Regular For Season 6

Click here to read the full article. We’ll be seeing more of Mandy McAllister in the upcoming sixth season of Young Sheldon. Emily Osment, who joined the fifth season of the CBS comedy as a recurring, has been promoted to series regular for Season 6. Osment’s Mandy McAllister is an attractive, strong willed woman in her late twenties who is struggling with the discovery that she’s pregnant with Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) baby. She’s also dealing with the fact that Georgie lied to her about how young he is. As Season 5 winds down, Mary (Zoe Perry) is feeling alienated from her Church...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Archie Panjabi Joins Idris Elba In Apple Thriller Drama Series ‘Hijack’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) is set to star opposite Idris Elba in Apple thriller series Hijack, from Lupin writer George Kay. Told in real time, the seven-part Hijack is a tense, thriller series that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Elba, who also serves as executive producer, plays Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and...
MOVIES
Popculture

George Lopez's New Sitcom Is Coming to NBC

Comedian George Lopez will star in a new comedy for NBC. Lopez vs. Lopez, which co-stars Lopez's daughter Mayan Lopez, was ordered to series on Wednesday. This will be Lopez's fourth series, but first on a major broadcaster since his long-running eponymous ABC sitcom. Lopez vs. Lopez will also star...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Bertinelli
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Ryan Mcpartlin
Person
Sean Hayes
Person
Scooter Braun
Person
George Lopez
Person
James Burrows
Person
Alex Brightman
Person
Ariel Winter
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Officially Happening, Jeff Garlin Not Returning

It's been announced that The Goldbergs Season 10 is officially happening, but series star Jeff Garlin will not be returning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey recently signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television which will see her return to the show with the rest of its producers. Pers sources, the agreement includes an option for the show to be renewed for an 11th season.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Comedy#Universal Television#Hungry#American Auto#Grand Crew#Young Rock#Modern Family#Sb Projects
TVLine

That '70s Show Cast Set to Return for Netflix Sequel — First Look Photo

Click here to read the full article. The original gang is returning to The Circle. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have closed deals to guest-star on Netflix’s That ’90s Show, reprising their respective roles as Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Fez, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, TVLine has learned. In addition, Netflix on Saturday dropped a first-look photo from the That ’70s Show sequel, featuring returning series regulars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red): The That ’70s Show revival picks up 15 years after the original series finale on Fox. The year is 1995, and...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Mom Vet Allison Janney Just Landed Her First Big TV Role After CBS Sitcom

The cancellation of long-running comedy Mom surprised a number of people, including series star Allison Janney. When Janney reacted to CBS' decision, she also expressed her gratitude, though she never explicitly revealed why the network pulled the plug. Despite this, the beloved actress has moved on to other movie and TV gigs. Now, a year after her CBS sitcom ended its run, the Emmy and Oscar winner has landed her first big TV role.
TV SHOWS
Variety

William Fichtner Cast in Milo Ventigmilia ABC Drama Pilot ‘The Company You Keep’

Click here to read the full article. William Fichtner has been cast in the ABC upcoming drama pilot “The Company You Keep” starring Milo Ventigmilia. The pilot follows con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a professional collision course. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma is closing in on the criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand. Fichtner is set to star as Leo, a steel worker turned con-man. Leo, who learned the fine art of misdirection a long time ago, is a master of the sleight...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

Kay Oyegun ABC Drama Pilot Adds Five To Cast

Click here to read the full article. ABC’s Kay Oyegun drama pilot has found its five therapists. Sendhil Ramamurthy (Never Have I Ever), Johnny Simmons (Girlboss), Rachel Hilson (Winning Time), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead) and Rahnuma Panthaky (NCIS: Los Angeles ) are set as leads opposite previously announced Marsha Stephanie Blake. The untitled hourlong project comes from 20th Television and is written and exec produced by This Is Us writer-producer Oyegun. 2022 ABC Pilots & Series Orders The drama revolves around five therapists (Ramamurthy, Simmons, Hilson, Grosse, Panthaky) in Philadelphia who find unique ways to solve problems in their patients’ lives...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Rookie’ Spinoff, Gina Rodriguez Comedy & Hilary Swank Drama Ordered at ABC

ABC has announced three new scripted series for the 2022-2023 TV season, and all come with some big names attached. The first comes with double pedigree — a spinoff starring a TV mainstay. We’re talking about The Rookie: Feds, the new series from The Rookie team and starring Claws‘ Niecy Nash-Betts. Additionally, the alphabet network picked up the Hilary Swank-fronted drama Alaska (formerly titled Alaska Daily News), and Not Dead Yet, a comedy starring Jane the Virgin alum Gina Rodriguez.
TV SERIES
Deadline

ABC’s New Series ‘Rookie: Feds’ & ‘Not Dead Yet’ Undergo Casting Changes As Part Of Creative Tweaks

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: TV pilots’ role is to serve as a prototype for a series. Sometimes, networks make changes to that prototype when they proceed to mass production with a series order, which unfortunately affects talent. Two of ABC’s newly picked-up series, The Rookie‘s Feds spinoff, headlined by Niecy Nash, and the Gina Rodriguez-starring comedy Not Dead Yet, are going though the process this year. Nash was one of four actors who guest starred in the two-episode arc on The Rookie, which served as backdoor pilot for The Rookie: Feds. Three of them, Nash, who plays...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘True Lies’ Reboot Picked Up To Series By CBS, Capping 6-Year Journey For McG & Bringing 20th TV Back On The Network

Click here to read the full article. It took an extra day but True Lies, which had been expected to get a nod yesterday, along with CBS’ other new series orders, is officially picked up to series. As Deadline reported yesterday, the reboot of James Cameron’s hit 1994 action comedy movie, from Matt Nix, McG, Cameron and 20th Television, is targeted for midseason. It joins CBS’ other newly picked up hourlong series, Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd, which are expected to be on the fall schedule. It is no surprise that CBS and True Lies studio...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘SNL’: Lorne Michaels Hints At “Year Of Change” As Michael Che Discusses Future

Click here to read the full article. Every year around this time – Saturday Night Live’s finale is May 21 – the rumor mill starts as to how the venerable comedy variety series will look next year. In a longform interview with Michael Che in the New York Times, Lorne Michaels hinted that this off season might be busier than recent years. The creator and exec producer said that a “year of change” was possible. However, he hoped that Che, who this season became the person with the second most appearances behind the Weekend Update desk, overtaking Seth Meyers, would be a...
NFL
Deadline

‘Twisted Metal’: Stephanie Beatriz Joins Cast Of Peacock’s Live-Action Video Game Adaptation

Click here to read the full article. Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will star in Peacock’s Twisted Metal, the live-action video game adaptation starring Anthony Mackie. Beatriz will play the character of Quiet, a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct – you couldn’t stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet’s wish is to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe (Mackie). From Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

80K+
Followers
29K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy