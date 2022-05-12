‘Hungry’ Comedy Pilot Starring Ariel Winter & Exec Produced By Demi Lovato Not Moving Forward At NBC

Click here to read the full article.

NBC is not moving forward with Hungry .

The comedy pilot has been passed on by the network. It comes after it picked up George Lopez comedy pilot Lopez Vs. Lopez to series yesterday and follows the renewals of series including American Auto, Grand Crew and Young Rock.

Hungry faced a few challenges as it proceeded. Originally meant as a starring vehicle for Demi Lovato, who exec produces, the food issues comedy, replaced them with Modern Family star Ariel Winter ahead of production.

Written and executive produced by Suzanne Martin and to be directed by James Burrows, Hungry follows a group of friends who belong to a food-issues group helping one another as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.

Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman and Ashley D. Kelley also star in the pilot, which comes from Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills, SB Projects and Universal Television.

Hayes, Milliner, Lovato, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin exec produced.