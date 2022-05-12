‘All American: Homecoming’ Renewed By CW For Second Season

Click here to read the full article.

The students of Bringston University are back for another school year. The CW announced today that it has ordered a second season of the drama All American: Homecoming .

The net reports that Homecoming , which stars Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks, Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims, Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson, and Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner, was one of its most-streamed shows on the CW app in its first year. The drama is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Robbie Rogers.

The CW has already renewed All American. Pickups were also given to The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew , Riverdale , Superman & Lois, and Walker . Unscripted renewals include Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion , which are both returning for their ninth season, and World’s Funniest Animals, which is heading into season 3.

We are still awaiting word on Dynasty , which is in its fifth season; Charmed and Legacies , which are in their fourth seasons, and freshman series 4400 and Naomi .

Legends of Tomorrow was canceled, as was Batwoman .