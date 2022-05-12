ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

‘Young Rock’ Renewed For Season 3 By NBC

By Peter White and Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Young Rock will be back for a third season.

Starring Dwayne Johnson , Young Rock focuses on different chapters of Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family to playing football at the University of Miami, the show explores the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.

Johnson stars alongside Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Fasitua Amosa, John Tui and Matthew Willig.

Created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang and inspired by Dwayne Johnson’s life. Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Jennifer Carreras, Hiram Garcia and Brian Gewirtz serve as Executive Producers.

Young Rock is produced by Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.

It joins Grand Crew , which was renewed for a second season this morning, as well as American Auto , which was also renewed for a second season. Mr. Mayor and Kenan , however, were canceled.

Separately, yesterday, the network picked up George Lopez comedy Lopez Vs. Lopez to series, while its comedy pilot Hungry , which is exec produced by Demi Lovato and stars Modern Family’s Ariel Winter, is not moving forward.

