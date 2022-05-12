‘Young Rock,’ ‘Grand Crew’ Renewed at NBC

Click here to read the full article.

“ Young Rock ” and “ Grand Crew ” have both been renewed at NBC .

“Young Rock” has been renewed for Season 3. The series is based on the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and follows him at three different points of his childhood into adulthood.

Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Fasitua Amosa, John Tui and Matthew Willig star in the series, with Johnson also starring and narrating.

Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang created the series and executive produce along with Johnson, Dany Garcia, Jennifer Carreras, Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz. The series is produced by Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.

“Grand Crew” has been renewed for Season 2. The comedy series follows a group of young professionals who are all trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles – and they always find time to gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack it all. There’s Noah, a hopeless romantic too eager to settle down; Nicky, a go-getter in real estate who’s adventurous in romance; Sherm, a low-key genius who plays the dating odds; Anthony, whose true love is his career; Wyatt, who’s relieved to be married and out of the dating scene; and Fay, who’s recently divorced and looking to start fresh in LA. And just like wine, their friendship gets better with time.

“Grand Crew” stars Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart. Phil Augusta Jackson created the series and executive produces alongside Dan Goor, with whom he collaborated with as a writer and producer on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Universal Television produces.