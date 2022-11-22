ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Selena Gomez’s Our Place Cookware Is on Sale for Black Friday: Shop the Collection

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bon appétit! Selena Gomez and Our Place have a delicious collaboration aimed at inspiring users to “reconnect with their heritage through food.” The 30-year-old singer and amateur chef dropped the collection with the kitchenware brand in May 12.

Our Place x Selena Gomez is comprised of pieces from Our Place’s Essentials Collection , but in limited-edition colors — Azul and Rosa — handpicked by Gomez.

Featured in the collection are colorful renditions of the popular Always Pan , Perfect Pot , knife trio , drinking glasses , main plates , side plates available in sets of four, and Selena’s Bundle , which comes with an Always Pan , drinking glasses, and main plates. The collection, which usually retails for $145-$40 for smaller items, is currently on sale for Black Friday.

The electric blue adds a “playful pop” of color to the kitchen, while the lush berry pink is inspired by the Rare Beauty founder’s favorite bold lip shades , according to a news release sent to Billboard .

In addition to debuting the collection in May, Gomez posted a blooper reel from the cookware campaign on TikTok .

The pop star and Our Place founder Shiza Shadid connected over their shared belief that a home-cooked meal can “bring our world closer together.” In the spirit of giving back, 10% of net proceeds from the collection will support the Rare Impact Fund , a nonprofit affiliate of Gomez’s beauty brand.

Gomez is no stranger to charitable brand collaborations, she explained to the The Hollywood Reporter in an interview about her HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef. The series, which has been renewed for a fourth season, raised over $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.

“When we first started discussing the show, this was the most important aspect to me. Whenever I agree to come on board with a brand partner, I always make sure there is a charity aspect to the deal,” she explained.

Shop items from the Our Place x Selena Gomez Collection below. Each of the items listed are available in electric blue or lush berry.

Our Place x Selena Gomez Always Pan $145 $95 Buy Now 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fxMs_0fc00sE000

Our Place x Selena Gomez Perfect Pot $115 $165 Buy Now 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTsFZ_0fc00sE000

Our Place x Selena Gomez Main Plates, Set of 4 $50 $37 Buy Now 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMf25_0fc00sE000

Our Place x Selena Gomez Night + Day Glasses $37 $50 Buy Now 1

Our Place x Selena Gomez Knife Trio $170 $90 Buy Now 1

Our Place x Selena Gomez Dinner At Selena's Bundle $169 $245 Buy Now 1 More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Zendaya’s Cozy UGG Slippers Are 30% Off at Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale

If you've seen Zendaya stun on the red carpet, you already know she's a trendsetter, but the Euphoria star also makes waves off the red carpet, even in her UGGs. Right now, you can get 30% off her same cozy UGG slippers at Nordstrom's Black Friday sale. The Euphoria actress...
Billboard

Black Friday Weekend Deals 2022: These Are the Best Sales and Sites to Shop Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Black Friday weekend is almost here, and major stores and sites are getting a head-start on the holiday madness by posting some of the best shopping deals we’ve seen all year — perfect for those who are looking to get an early start on holiday shopping to avoid shipping delays or out-of-stock wishlist items. We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the best Black Friday deals for...
Billboard

The 15 Best Black Friday Beauty Deals That You Can Shop Right Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Black Friday started early this year! From E.L.F. Cosmetics to major retailers like Ulta Beauty, early bird specials have been rolling out all over the web, and if you don’t feel like waiting until Friday (Nov. 25) to start shopping, we’ve rounded up a collection of the best early Black Friday beauty deals that you can shop right now. Below, find a list of Black Friday sales on...
StyleCaster

Spanx’s Sitewide Black Friday Sale Includes These Megan Fox Approved Faux Leather Leggings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. During fall, there’s no easier fashion hack to look effortlessly chic than adding a pair of leather pants to your outfit. Seriously, the limit does not exist and it pairs nicely with everything from plush cozy sweaters to graphic tees. The downside? Finding leather pants or leggings that don’t end up making you feel constricted and sweaty can be quite the task. After all, the goal is to feel more like Julia Fox and less like Ross Geller’s fashion nightmare...
Us Weekly

Jennifer Aniston’s New Balance Sneakers Are on Sale Now at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The One With All the Sneakers! We love matching with our Friends — especially when that friend is none other than Jennifer Aniston. ‘Tis the season to binge-watch the Thanksgiving episodes of Friends and then recreate the actress’ […]
In Style

TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid

Who: Supermodel and fashion founder Gigi Hadid, 27, and Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson, 25. How They Met: Hadid and Simpson met when they were just teenagers back in 2013. They were introduced by a mutual friend after the musician and the aforementioned friend were driving and spotted Gigi outside a Guess store, presumably in Beverly Hills.
Inquisitr.com

Dua Lipa Stuns In Sexy Denim Dress

Dua Lipa is sizzling in a figure-hugging denim dress as she adds a notch to her Future Nostalgia tour count. The 27-year-old Grammy winner has made headlines for most of 2022 as she jets around the world to perform live; in the fall of this year, the focus has been on New Zealand and Australia. Posting to her Instagram and for her 87 million+ followers this week, Dua stunned while going stylish in a denim dress, and her fans can't get enough of the look. Dua went cupped and sexy, also belted as she drew attention to her killer figure. Fans have left the British pop star over 1.8 million likes.
Billboard

Dua Lipa to Be Honored at 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards for Collection of the Year

Footwear News announced Monday (Nov. 21) that Dua Lipa will be the recipient of a new award at the upcoming 36th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards. The pop star will be awarded the inaugural trophy for Collection of the Year along with her longtime Puma collaborator designer and songwriter Billy Walsh for her Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur Drop 2 collection. The awards, colloquially called the Shoe Oscars, are slated to take place Nov. 30 at Cipriani South Street in New York City. Related Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars & More Co-Chair Grammy Museum's Campaign for Music Education… 11/21/2022 “The second drop is...
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Tight Legging For Dinner With Gigi Hadid In NYC: Photos

Rihanna, 34, and Gigi Hadid, 27, were gorgeous sights to see on Nov. 5! The singer and model enjoyed a dinner outing together at Caviar Russe in New York City, NY and looked as stylish as could be. RiRi wore a button-down top with matching leggings and pointy toed boots while Gigi rocked white crop top under a long black leather jacket, black pants, and lime green pointy toed boots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inquisitr.com

Hailey Bieber Stuns In Mini Skirt During Japan Birthday Celebration

Hailey Bieber stepped out in a leggy look as she celebrated turning 26 years old while in Japan. The supermodel and wife to Peaches singer Justin Bieber traveled from L.A. to Tokyo, where the couple enjoyed a special birthday trip and made sure to keep fans on social media updated. Hailey shared a gallery of images to her Instagram, gaining over 2.6 million likes as she showed off various stylish outfits, her sushi. We were also blessed with a little video action. Hailey flaunted her long legs in a tiny denim miniskirt while enjoying an outing with other famous faces; pals Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye joined Hailey and Justin.
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Cozies Up in Chic Cashmere and Chloé’s Sustainable Platform Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Leave it to Katie Holmes to serve effortless style inspiration all year long. Fresh off a hot streak of grungy summer and nonchalant fall ensembles, Holmes brought a dose of sharp winter fashion to New York City on Tuesday. Stepping out in Manhattan, the “Alone Together” star wore a supple cashmere outfit by Italian fashion brand Falconeri. Her ensemble featured the label’s light tan $395 turtleneck sweater, complete with a woven texture and rounded sleeves, paired with matching $195 palazzo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Announce New Year’s Eve Special in Sky-High Heels With Sleek Dresses

Miley Cyrus is hosting a New Year’s Eve special once again, with a notable guest — none other than Dolly Parton. The second “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” special, co-hosted by Cyrus and her godmother, will air on NBC on Dec. 31 at 10:30p.m. EST. To announce the event, Cyrus and Parton posed in party-perfect style together. The “See You Again” singer’s ensemble featured a sleek black bodycon minidress, creating a minimalist appearance. Parton, meanwhile, sparkled in a gold sequin-covered minidress with black trim, making a dynamic statement with gold earrings and a large black cocktail ring. When it came to footwear, the...
Footwear News

Cher Masters Biker Style in Leather Chrome Hearts Dress & Sky-High Platforms at CFDA Awards 2022

Cher brought true grunge style to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The multi-hyphenate artist hit the red carpet for the occasion with Chrome Hearts, attending as the date of designer Laurie Lynne Stark — who, along with Richard Stark, will be awarded the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award at tonight’s ceremony. Cher’s ensemble featured black leather crafted into a biker jacket-style bodice with an off-the-shoulder silhouette. Topped with silver buckles and zippers, the punk rock piece was attached to a matching silk and leather slit skirt, layered atop fishnet tights and cinched with Hearts’ signature gothic silver crosses. Cher’s attire...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Hear Those Sleigh Bells Ringing: Mariah Carey’s ‘Christmas’ Returns to Billboard Hot 100

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” the No. 1 hit on Billboard‘s Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs retrospective, jingles back to the Billboard Hot 100. The modern carol re-enters the Hot 100 (dated Nov. 26) at No. 25 with 14 million official streams (up 48%), 11.5 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 234%) and 1,900 sold (up 34%) in the Nov. 11-17 tracking week, according to Luminate. (A year ago this week, it returned to the chart, dated Nov. 27, 2021, at No. 36 with 11.2 million streams, 8.2 million in radio reach and 2,700 sold.) Related Taylor...
Vogue Magazine

Katie Holmes Does a Modern Take on the Flapper Dress at the CFDA Awards

At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion,” and honors excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Send Sweet Video to Elton John on His Final U.S. Tour Date

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent a special message to Elton John ahead of the last U.S. show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on Sunday night (Nov. 20). Related 5 Takeaways from Elton John's Last U.S. Stop on His Final Tour 11/21/2022 “Hi Elton, we just wanted to say congratulations,” the Duchess of Sussex said in a video played during Disney+’s Countdown to Elton Live ahead of its broadcast of his final show at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, which is the final North American date of his farewell tour. “And we are just so proud of you. We’re so grateful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy