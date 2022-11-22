Selena Gomez’s Our Place Cookware Is on Sale for Black Friday: Shop the Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bon appétit! Selena Gomez and Our Place have a delicious collaboration aimed at inspiring users to “reconnect with their heritage through food.” The 30-year-old singer and amateur chef dropped the collection with the kitchenware brand in May 12.

Our Place x Selena Gomez is comprised of pieces from Our Place’s Essentials Collection , but in limited-edition colors — Azul and Rosa — handpicked by Gomez.

Featured in the collection are colorful renditions of the popular Always Pan , Perfect Pot , knife trio , drinking glasses , main plates , side plates available in sets of four, and Selena’s Bundle , which comes with an Always Pan , drinking glasses, and main plates. The collection, which usually retails for $145-$40 for smaller items, is currently on sale for Black Friday.

The electric blue adds a “playful pop” of color to the kitchen, while the lush berry pink is inspired by the Rare Beauty founder’s favorite bold lip shades , according to a news release sent to Billboard .

In addition to debuting the collection in May, Gomez posted a blooper reel from the cookware campaign on TikTok .

The pop star and Our Place founder Shiza Shadid connected over their shared belief that a home-cooked meal can “bring our world closer together.” In the spirit of giving back, 10% of net proceeds from the collection will support the Rare Impact Fund , a nonprofit affiliate of Gomez’s beauty brand.

Gomez is no stranger to charitable brand collaborations, she explained to the The Hollywood Reporter in an interview about her HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef. The series, which has been renewed for a fourth season, raised over $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.

“When we first started discussing the show, this was the most important aspect to me. Whenever I agree to come on board with a brand partner, I always make sure there is a charity aspect to the deal,” she explained.

Shop items from the Our Place x Selena Gomez Collection below. Each of the items listed are available in electric blue or lush berry.

Our Place x Selena Gomez Always Pan $145 $95 Buy Now 1

Our Place x Selena Gomez Perfect Pot $115 $165 Buy Now 1

Our Place x Selena Gomez Main Plates, Set of 4 $50 $37 Buy Now 1

Our Place x Selena Gomez Night + Day Glasses $37 $50 Buy Now 1

Our Place x Selena Gomez Knife Trio $170 $90 Buy Now 1