ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Endgame’ Canceled By NBC After One Season

By Peter White and Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vuYGy_0fc00lI900

Click here to read the full article.

The Endgame is over.

NBC has canceled the heist drama, which stars Morena Baccarin as criminal mastermind, after one season.

The series comes from Nick Wootton, Jake Coburn, Justin Lin and Julie Plec. Universal TV is the studio.

Written by Chuck and Scorpion exec producer Wootton and Quantico EP Coburn, The Endgame is a high-stakes thriller about Elena Federova, a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner, played by Ryan Michelle Bathe, the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan.

Cast also includes Kamal Angelo Bolden, Costa Ronin, Noah Bean, Jordan Johnson-Hinds and Mark D. Espinoza.

Wootton executive produces via his Nicholas Wootton Productions; Coburn, exec produces via his Jake Coburn Productions; Plec exec produces along with Emily Cummins via her My So-Called Company; and Justin Lin, who directed the pilot exec produces with Andrew Schneider via his Perfect Storm Entertainment.

It comes after NBC canceled comedies Mr. Mayor and Kenan this morning and decided against picking up comedy pilot Hungry. On the drama side, the network renewed Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime earlier this week and picked up the Quantum Leap pilot to series.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Picked Up To Series By NBC

Click here to read the full article. NBC, traditionally the first broadcast network to present its fall lineup at the upfronts, again became the first net to give a series order to a pilot. It went to Quantum Leap, a reboot of the popular 1990s sci-fi drama, which stars Raymond Lee. See the first-look photo above. As Deadline reported in the Early Pilot Buzz story this week, Quantum Leap appeared a lock for a series pickup, with Lee potentially poised to become one of the breakout stars of next season. It is NBC’s only 2022 drama pilot that was in consideration for...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’: Emily Osment Upped To Series Regular For Season 6

Click here to read the full article. We’ll be seeing more of Mandy McAllister in the upcoming sixth season of Young Sheldon. Emily Osment, who joined the fifth season of the CBS comedy as a recurring, has been promoted to series regular for Season 6. Osment’s Mandy McAllister is an attractive, strong willed woman in her late twenties who is struggling with the discovery that she’s pregnant with Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) baby. She’s also dealing with the fact that Georgie lied to her about how young he is. As Season 5 winds down, Mary (Zoe Perry) is feeling alienated from her Church...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Bloodbath: 17 Shows Cancelled in 48 Hours — Which Cut Hurt the Most?

Click here to read the full article. Well, that was brutal. A total of 17 broadcast series were laid to rest over the past 48 hours as the broadcast networks began cleaning house in advance of next week’s fall presentations (aka the “Upfronts”). The body count was highest at about-to-be-sold The CW, which axed seven series this week, including Legacies, Charmed, 4400, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark and Dynasty. CBS shuttered nearly a half dozen programs, including Magnum P.I, B Positive and Good Sam, while NBC pulled the plug on three (including comedies Mr. Mayor and Kenan). Fox, meanwhile, parted ways with...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Bean
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Morena Baccarin
Person
Emily Cummins
Person
Julie Plec
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Universal Tv#Sag Awards#Grammy Awards#Fbi#Jake Coburn Productions#Plec#Quantum Leap
CinemaBlend

After Nick Cannon, Other Daytime TV Cancellations, One Talk Show Just Got Some Good News

The world of daytime TV talk shows has been thrown into upheaval lately, with longtime staples like The Ellen Degeneres Show and Maury coming to an end, as well as newcomers like Nick Cannon, which was canceled after just one season. Meanwhile, Sherri Shepherd prepares to debut her new show, amid The Wendy Williams Show's cancellation. Amid all the shakeup, however, one perennial series just announced some good news.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Law and Order: SVU fans 'devastated' as show announces huge change ahead of season 24

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit will be returning later this year with its 24th season, making it one of the longest-running series in TV history. However, fans can expect the new episodes to perhaps be a little bit different as longtime showrunner Warren Leight has announced that he is stepping away from the series. Warren has had two stints as the man in charge of the hit NBC police procedural; he previously served as showrunner from seasons 13 to 17 before returning for the show's 21st season back in 2019.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Grammy
Outsider.com

‘Magnum PI,’ Multiple Other Series Canceled at CBS: Everything to Know

Bad news for “Magnum P.I.” fans, the hit series is among those who have been officially canceled by the CBS Network this week. According to TV Line, the “Magnum P.I.” reboot series was axed by CBS after four seasons. The show averaged 7.4 million total weekly viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (Live+7 playback is factored into this number). The media outlet noted that the show’s fourth season was only down just a little bit from its third season numbers (7.5 million/0.8).
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles star lines up new TV series

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has added yet another TV job to his very busy schedule. The actor will be returning this autumn for the 14th season of the West Coast NCIS spin-off as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and he is currently co-hosting the CBS reality show Come Dance With Me with NCIS: LA co-star Chris O'Donnell.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Classic TV Show's Revival Not Moving Forward at ABC

ABC's attempt to revive the classics of the early '90s has come to an end. According to Deadline, the L.A. Law sequel series has joined the network's NYPD Blue sequel in the vault, with ABC passing on the pilot starring the returning Blair Underwood. Underwood would've reprised his role as...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Mr. Mayor and Kenan Cancelled at NBC

Click here to read the full article. Mr. Mayor just lost its bid for reelection. And Kenan has had its last laugh. NBC on Thursday cancelled both sitcoms after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed. Meanwhile, as also reported on Thursday, NBC pulled the plug on The Endgame after one season, and renewed American Auto, Young Rock and Grand Crew. In its second season, Mr. Mayor has shed nearly half of its already minuscule numbers, averaging just 2.4 million total weekly viewers and a 0.4 demo rating — and its May 3 episode hit series lows in both measures. The May 17 season finale...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

The Network Cancellation Bloodbath Continues With Magnum P.I. And Now Two Fox Shows

It’s that time of the year again, TV fans. That’s right, network upfronts have returned, which is when avid viewers learn whether or not their favorite shows will be returning for the upcoming television season. This year has been particularly brutal, as a number of shows have received the ax at this point, making for a true bloodbath. Well, it now continues, as CBS’ Magnum P.I. is one of the latest to get sacked, and two Fox series received bad news as well.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Find Out If Your Favorite TV Show Survived Cancelation Season

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Your watchlist may be a bit slimmer in the coming months. E! News can confirm that more than 10 series have been canceled as networks plan out their 2022-2023 TV seasons. At CBS, the one-season medical drama Good Sam, starring Sophia...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

80K+
Followers
29K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy