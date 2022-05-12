ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Bullet Train’ Moves A Week Later This Summer

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLxBN_0fc00kPQ00

Click here to read the full article.

The Brad Pitt original action movie, Bullet Train , is moving from July 29 to Aug. 5.

Exhibitors got a look at the David Leitch directed movie’s opening montage at CinemaCon last month .

The movie based on the Kôtarô Isaka novel Maria Beetle follows trained assassin Ladybug (Pitt) who wants to give up his career, but is pulled back in by his handler Maria Beetle in order to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. Once onboard, he and other rival assassins learn that their objectives are connected.

Previously, Bullet Train moved into Black Adam ‘s old date. However, now it’s facing off against Paramount’s Owen Wilson comedy Secret Headquarters and Universal’s Jo Koy family comedy Easter Sunday.

Why the move? We hear Sony is positioning Bullet Train as the last big event film of the summer in that first August weekend slot.

Leitch’s Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw debuted in that frame to $60M back in August 2019 and legged out to $174M stateside.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

FX Summer Premiere Dates: ‘Reservation Dogs’, ‘What We Do In The Shadows’, New Series ‘The Old Man’ & ‘The Bear’, More

Click here to read the full article. FX has its summer plans. The network today revealed premiere dates for eight new or returning series including the debut of Jeff Bridges-led drama The Old Man, new Hulu comedy The Bear and Ryan Reynolds docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, along with fresh seasons of What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs and American Horror Stories.  Here are the dates and where the series will air or stream. Synopses of the new shows follow: June 16: The Old Man, new drama on FX June 23: The Bear, new comedy exclusively on Hulu July 12: What We Do in the Shadows, Season 4 on FX July 21: American...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘True Lies’ Reboot Picked Up To Series By CBS, Capping 6-Year Journey For McG & Bringing 20th TV Back On The Network

Click here to read the full article. It took an extra day but True Lies, which had been expected to get a nod yesterday, along with CBS’ other new series orders, is officially picked up to series. As Deadline reported yesterday, the reboot of James Cameron’s hit 1994 action comedy movie, from Matt Nix, McG, Cameron and 20th Television, is targeted for midseason. It joins CBS’ other newly picked up hourlong series, Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd, which are expected to be on the fall schedule. It is no surprise that CBS and True Lies studio...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Los Montaner’ Gives Teaser Trailer For Disney+ Series On Famous Latin American Family

Click here to read the full article. They’re one of the most famous families in Latin America. Now, the rest of the world beckons, as the Montaner family is launching a new reality series on Disney+. Coming to Disney+ later this year, Los Montaner is a new Disney+ original documentary series. It takes audiences inside the day-to-day life of the Montaner family’s most intimate moments including weddings, births, and celebrations, as well as, providing the audience with a behind-the-scenes look at their artistic careers. Los Montaner follows the iconic family of the Montaners: Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky and Evaluna, and their significant...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Sony Delays Bullet Train Release Date

Bullet Train is headed for a short delay from that July 29 release date. Sony's movie will be shooting for an August 5th window instead. There are a couple of reasons for the swap. Positioning around holidays is crucial for these kinds of big summer blockbuster releases. NOPE, and other massive films are still to come this summer like Thor: Love and Thunder. It feels like each of these projects are playing musical chairs when it comes to release dates. No one wants to be going up against one of the bigger movies head-on. As the summer goes on, you also have to contend with family movies as well. No one wants to end up in the same situation that recent films had to face with The Bad Guys coming out and punching far above it's projections. So, Sony is opting to lay in the reeds for another week. Who knows, it could pay off handsomely.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
David Leitch
Person
George Foreman
Person
Jo Koy
Collider

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Trailer Hits 148.6 Million Views in One Day

It is not totally unexpected that the trailer for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, a sequel that has been over ten years in the making, would attract an astounding number of views. However, the sheer number of views for the first 24-hours since its release shows just how much fans of the first film are eager to jump back into the mystical world of Pandora.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Sony Celebrates 20 Years of Spider-Man Movies With Anniversary Video

Before there was a Spider-Verse, there was Spider-Man. Director Sam Raimi's origin story took audiences for the ultimate spin in May 2002, surpassing live-action Marvel adaptations Blade and X-Men to become the first film in history to earn more than $100 million in a single weekend. The blockbuster trilogy starring Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst spawned a franchise, leading to a rebooted duology with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, an animated Spider-Verse, and a second reboot bringing Tom Holland's wall-crawler into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
GamesRadar+

Netflix announces return of one of its most underrated shows

Netflix has announced the return of Love, Death & Robots, with season 3 coming to the streamer on May 20. The new season will consist of eight episodes, just like season 2. Season 1 was longer than both subsequent seasons combined, with 18 episodes. Each episode in the anthology series is directed by someone different, with a different animation studio at the helm. The voice cast changes for each episode, too, with previous actors with roles in the show including Nolan North, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John DiMaggio, and Michael B. Jordan.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullet Train#Cinemacon#Paramount#Universal#Hobbs Shaw#Cable Streaming
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
defpen

Netflix Heads To New Raccoon City In The ‘Resident Evil’ Trailer

Netflix has unveiled the first set of teasers for its upcoming adaptation of the classic video game, Resident Evil. In the short clip, the streaming giant shares a few key details about the upcoming project. Most notably, the show will be split into two timelines. The first segment will follow the Wesker family in 2022 as they travel into a new city, seeking new opportunities. Meanwhile, the second segment will follow Jade Wesker in a post apocalyptic world in London.
TV SERIES
Deadline

TV Series Cancellations 2022: Photo Gallery

Click here to read the full article. On the eve of the 2022 Upfronts, broadcast networks canceled more than a dozen series, adding to a long list of TV shows that have ended in the past year, are about to wrap or are going dark in 2023. The gallery above contains a compendium of the cancellations going back to August, including Black-ish, This Is Us, Magnum P.I., Mr. Mayor, Dynasty, Kenan and many, many more. Click on the gallery above to see them all. Series from broadcast networks are listed first, and the rest — from cable, streamers and syndication — are posted in alphabetical order. Deadline will be updating this gallery as other cancellations for broadcast, cable, streaming and syndication are announced, so check back often. More from DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season'The Voice': Camila Cabello Joins NBC Reality Competition Alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend & Gwen Stefani; Kelly Clarkson DepartsNew Broadcast Series For 2022-23 Season: Photo GalleryBest of DeadlineOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & MoreTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & Beyond
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
Collider

'The Expendables 4' CinemaCon Posters Reveal the Sequel's All-Star Cast

Almost twelve years ago, The Expendables came to theaters, launching a franchise that brings together legends of the action movie genre like Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and more. Now, almost eight years after the release of The Expendables 3, fans are getting their first look at The Expendables 4. The look is coming from CinemaCon in the form of posters that tease the film’s tagline and the faces new and old fans can expect to see when the film hit theaters.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Twisted Metal’: Stephanie Beatriz Joins Cast Of Peacock’s Live-Action Video Game Adaptation

Click here to read the full article. Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will star in Peacock’s Twisted Metal, the live-action video game adaptation starring Anthony Mackie. Beatriz will play the character of Quiet, a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct – you couldn’t stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet’s wish is to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe (Mackie). From Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan...
NFL
Deadline

‘Pivoting’ Canceled By Fox In Nail-Biter After One Season

Click here to read the full article. Fox’s Pivoting will not be returning for a second season. The surprising cancellation comes after lengthy negotiations between the network and studio Warner Bros Television. Pivoting, starring Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q, had been considered a strong bet for renewal. A favorite of the Fox brass, the show had a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes as one of the best-reviewed new broadcast series and also was a strong performer on Hulu, which the network has been able to monetize. TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & Beyond In the immediate aftermath of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Josep’ Comedy Pilot Not Going Forward, ABC Hopes To Redevelop Project Starring Jo Koy

Click here to read the full article. ABC has passed on its half-hour pilot Josep, starring comedian Jo Koy. While ABC is not proceeding with the existing pilot, the network brass want to get a comedy headlined by Koy on the air. The hope is to redevelop the idea, which is built around Koy playing a character loosely based on himself. It is too early to say whether that will happen and whether the current creative team will remain involved but the intent is to stay in business with Koy. The 20th TV-produced Josep, which is said to have had funny...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Married… With Children’ Animated Series With Original Cast Heats Up TV Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Another classic 1990s comedy is making a comeback. An animated revival of Married… with Children headlined by the original series’ stars Katey Sagal, Ed O’Neill, Christina Applegate and David Faustino is being pitched to networks and streamers and is getting strong interest, sources tell Deadline. The new take on the 1987 Fox sitcom is written by Family Guy executive producer Alex Carter, who serves as showrunner. Sony Pictures Television, which owns and distributes the original series, has been working on the animated project for over a year and closed deals with the quartet...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Dune’ VFX Outfit DNEG Opens New Toronto Visual Effects and Animation Studio

Click here to read the full article. DNEG, the visual effects house behind “Dune” and “First Man” has opened the doors of its VFX and animation studio in Toronto. The studio is located in the King West district of the city with over 150 artists on board as it pushes forward in its expansion. In January, DNEG revealed plans to go public via a $1.7 billion SPAC deal. “I am thrilled with the progress DNEG has made over the past six months in establishing a strong presence in Ontario, with exciting career opportunities in visual effects work for film and episodic projects,...
ENTERTAINMENT
GamesRadar+

Spider-Man turns 60 with Amazing Fantasy #1000

Marvel Comics will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Amazing Fantasy #15, the first appearance of Spider-Man, this August, with a special oversized one-shot titled Amazing Fantasy #1000 which brings together a whole roster of high-profile creators to mark the milestone. Right off the bat, if you're asking how Amazing Fantasy...
COMICS
Deadline

M88 Signs ‘Ramy’ Writer & Producer Amir Sulaiman

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Grammy-nominated poet, screenwriter, producer, and director Amir Sulaiman has signed with M88. Sulaiman most recently served as writer and producer on Season 2 of the hit Hulu series Ramy. On the music front, he earned a 2022 Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for his collaboration with Dave Chappelle on their album 8:46. Sulaiman has also released music with Robert Glasper; they performed their song “In Tune” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this year. Since getting his start on HBO’s groundbreaking series Def Poetry Jam in 2004, Sulaiman has performed across...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

80K+
Followers
29K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy