‘B Positive’ Canceled By CBS After 2 Seasons

CBS has opted not to renew the Chuck Lorre-produced comedy series B Positive for a third season, Deadline has learned. The decision follows the cancellation last night of another Lorre-produced sophomore CBS comedy series , United States Of Al. Both had been heavily on the bubble but, given Lorre’s standing as the network’s top comedy producer of the last two decades, there was an expectation that at least one of the two shows may make the cut for next season.

Lorre will still have multiple series on CBS next season; The Big Bang Theory offshoot Young Sheldon and Bob ♥ Abishola both have been renewed, the former as part of a multi-year pickup.

B Positive , starring Annaleigh Ashford and Thomas Middleditch, underwent a creative overhaul after Season 1 when creator and co-showrunner Marco Pennette left. Former Two and a Half Men executive producer Jim Patterson, who was co-showrunner with Pennette, co-ran Season 2 with Warren Bell and exec produced with Lorre.

Based on Pennette’s own personal experience, the series was centered around Middleditch’s Drew, a newly divorced dad faced with finding a kidney donor and his relationship with Ashford’s Gina, a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own.

The second season, which premiered in October 2021, focused on Gina, who inherits a large sum of money and buys the retirement home where she works, while Drew reassesses his life goals and sets out to rediscover himself. The changes also followed misconduct allegations against Middleditch that were not related to the show.

Lorre said that a third season would explore the genuine relationship between Gina and Drew after she decided that she wanted to be with him. He added that there would also be a focus on the residents of Valley Hills and its cutthroat competition with corporate rival Golden Horizons.

The Thursday night comedy was produced by Warner Bros Television in association with Chuck Lorre Productions with Warren Bell also exec producing.

CBS’ comedy series renewals also include a fifth season of The Neighborhood and a second season for breakout hit Ghosts.

Peter White contributed to this report.