ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Producer DeVon Franklin Steps In Front Of The Camera For Lionsgate & Kingdom Story Company’s ‘Jesus Revolution’

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOFWq_0fc00Caq00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Producer and bestselling author DeVon Franklin has found his first major film role in Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company ’s Jesus Revolution . He joins an ensemble that also includes Kelsey Grammer, Joel Courtney, Anna Grace Barlow, Jonathan Roumie, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ally Ioannides, Julia Campbell, Nic Bishop and Jolie Jenkins, as previously announced.

The film set in the 1970s watches as a young Greg Laurie (Courtney) sets out to redefine truth through all means of liberation, and instead, meets Lonnie Frisbee (Roumie), a charismatic hippie street preacher. Laurie and Frisbee, along with Pastor Chuck Smith (Grammer), open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to an unexpected revival by way of rock and roll, newfound love, and a twist of faith leading to a Jesus Revolution that changed the world. Franklin will play Josiah, a New York news reporter covering a story on the magnitude of the movement unfolding.

Jon Erwin ( I Can Only Imagine , American Underdog ) and Brent McCorkle ( Unconditional ) are directing from a script by Erwin and Jon Gunn. Kevin Downes ( I Can Only Imagine , American Underdog ) and Jon and Andrew Erwin are producing alongside Josh Walsh ( The Jesus Music ) and Daryl Lefever ( Woodlawn ).

“Anyone who knows DeVon knows he is one of the most respected and successful producers in the industry, but they also know his devotion and commitment to inspiring people through entertainment,” said director Jon Erwin. “It is part of his DNA, and we are privileged that someone who is usually behind the scenes has graciously agreed to step in front of the camera for us for this important role and this story.”

“I was excited and nervous when they approached me to act,” added Franklin, “yet once I read the script, I knew I had to be part of bringing this powerful true story to the screen.”

Franklin serves as President and CEO of Franklin Entertainment, a production company boasting first-look deals with Paramount Pictures and CBS TV Studios. He has been the driving force behind some of Hollywood’s most successful inspirational content, including the soon-to-be-released movie Flamin’ Hot for Searchlight and the television series Kingdom Business for BET+. In addition to his work as a producer, Franklin is the author of multiple bestselling books. His Audible Original, It Takes a Woman —a deeply personal look into the tragedy that transformed his family’s life—was released in April.

Franklin serves the Hollywood community at large as Vice President of the Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences. The LA-based USC grad is repped by WME and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

ABC’s New Series ‘Rookie: Feds’ & ‘Not Dead Yet’ Undergo Casting Changes As Part Of Creative Tweaks

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: TV pilots’ role is to serve as a prototype for a series. Sometimes, networks make changes to that prototype when they proceed to mass production with a series order, which unfortunately affects talent. Two of ABC’s newly picked-up series, The Rookie‘s Feds spinoff, headlined by Niecy Nash, and the Gina Rodriguez-starring comedy Not Dead Yet, are going though the process this year. Nash was one of four actors who guest starred in the two-episode arc on The Rookie, which served as backdoor pilot for The Rookie: Feds. Three of them, Nash, who plays...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Equalizer’ Taps New Showrunners As Queen Latifah Series’ Developers Step Down Ahead Of Likely Season 3

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, who created the CBS series The Equalizer based on the 1980s show, are stepping down as showrunners of the hit drama starring and executive produced by Queen Latifah after two seasons. Joseph C. Wilson, who has been on the show since the first season, and Adam Glass (The Chi) have been named new showrunners for Season 3. CBS is yet to renew any of its Universal Television-co-produced series, The Equalizer, the three FBI dramas and Magnum PI. All look good to continue, with the highly-rated FBIs...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘True Lies’ Reboot Picked Up To Series By CBS, Capping 6-Year Journey For McG & Bringing 20th TV Back On The Network

Click here to read the full article. It took an extra day but True Lies, which had been expected to get a nod yesterday, along with CBS’ other new series orders, is officially picked up to series. As Deadline reported yesterday, the reboot of James Cameron’s hit 1994 action comedy movie, from Matt Nix, McG, Cameron and 20th Television, is targeted for midseason. It joins CBS’ other newly picked up hourlong series, Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd, which are expected to be on the fall schedule. It is no surprise that CBS and True Lies studio...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Jeff Bridges TV Series Gets June Premiere Date on FX

Jeff Bridges' latest television series is one step closer to hitting the small screen. It was recently announced that The Old Man, an upcoming drama series starring Bridges, will premiere two episodes on FX on June 16th at 10/9pm CT. The series, which will have a total of seven episodes, will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu. Based Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Jesus
Person
Alexandre Aja
Person
Kelsey Grammer
Person
Julia Campbell
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Devon Franklin
Person
Joel Courtney
IndieWire

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Expected to Get Season 2 Based on Drama Emmy Submission

Click here to read the full article. There just might be another crop of “Nine Perfect Strangers” on the horizon. David E. Kelley’s Hulu drama, based on the novel by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty, looks like it’s headed for a Season 2 based on its category submissions for the 2022 Primetime Emmys. Hulu confirmed to IndieWire that “Nine Perfect Strangers” will be submitted in the Drama categories at the Emmys rather than under the Limited Series banner. If history tells us anything, this means more “Nine Perfect” will be on the way. “Big Little Lies” went the same route with...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Rookie’ Spinoff, Gina Rodriguez Comedy & Hilary Swank Drama Ordered at ABC

ABC has announced three new scripted series for the 2022-2023 TV season, and all come with some big names attached. The first comes with double pedigree — a spinoff starring a TV mainstay. We’re talking about The Rookie: Feds, the new series from The Rookie team and starring Claws‘ Niecy Nash-Betts. Additionally, the alphabet network picked up the Hilary Swank-fronted drama Alaska (formerly titled Alaska Daily News), and Not Dead Yet, a comedy starring Jane the Virgin alum Gina Rodriguez.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lionsgate#Motion Pictures#Jesus Music#Kingdom Story Company#American#Woodlawn
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Walking Dead Norman Reedus spin-off gets new showrunner

AMC’s upcoming The Walking Dead spin-off series, starring Norman Reedus, has just bagged itself a new showrunner. According to Deadline, David Zabel, whose past work includes ER and Star Trek: Voyager, has replaced Angela Kang as the leading crew member on the currently untitled Zombie TV series. The upcoming...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Religion
Deadline

‘So Help Me Todd’: Elizabeth Klaviter Joins New CBS Series As Showrunner

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Klaviter, who served as executive producer/showrunner on CBS’ drama series Clarice, has been tapped to serve in the same capacity on the network’s newly picked up hourlong series So Help Me Todd, starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin. She succeeds Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro, who had signed on as EP/showrunners for the pilot of the CBS TV Studios-produced light drama. Created by Scott Prendergast, in So Help Me Todd, despite their opposing personalities, a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family begrudgingly agrees to work as...
TV SERIES
Deadline

FX Summer Premiere Dates: ‘Reservation Dogs’, ‘What We Do In The Shadows’, New Series ‘The Old Man’ & ‘The Bear’, More

Click here to read the full article. FX has its summer plans. The network today revealed premiere dates for eight new or returning series including the debut of Jeff Bridges-led drama The Old Man, new Hulu comedy The Bear and Ryan Reynolds docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, along with fresh seasons of What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs and American Horror Stories.  Here are the dates and where the series will air or stream. Synopses of the new shows follow: June 16: The Old Man, new drama on FX June 23: The Bear, new comedy exclusively on Hulu July 12: What We Do in the Shadows, Season 4 on FX July 21: American...
TV SERIES
Deadline

CBS Picks Up 3 Drama Pilots To Series, Passes On Comedy Pilots In Programming Shift

Click here to read the full article. CBS has given series orders to three of its five drama pilots, Max Thieriot’s Fire Country (fka Cal Fire); East New York, headlined by Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits; and So Help Me Todd (fka Untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama), starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin. CBS is not commenting beyond that, but I hear all three series are for fall. True Lies, ordered as an off-cycle pilot, also had been rumored for a series order, likely for midseason. I hear negotiations between CBS and 20th Television continue, and the project is...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Fred Ward Dies: ‘The Right Stuff’, ‘Tremors’ & ‘Remo Williams’ Actor Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Fred Ward, a prolific actor best known for roles in The Right Stuff, Tremors, Miami Blues, True Detective and many others, died May 8. He was 79. His death was announced by his publicist. No cause or place of death was disclosed. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Ward, a San Diego native, began his professional career with small roles in 1970s episodic television before making a strong impression in his breakthrough film Southern Comfort, directed by Walter Hill and released in 1981. Two years later, he’d star as astronaut Gus Grissom in the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Upfronts 2022: Fox Goes Down To The Wire On ‘9-1-1’, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ & ‘The Resident’ Renewals – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE SATURDAY PM: Forty-one hours before Fox is to present its 2022-23 slate to advertisers in New York, the network still does not have its top drama series, 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star and The Resident, locked in for next season. This is a throwback to some 11th hour Two and a Half Men renewals we had years ago that also closed hours before CBS’ upfront presentation. From what I hear, the situation is not as dramatic in this case, it seems like the network focused its attention on the tough decisions and bubble show...
TV SERIES
Variety

Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo to Star in Onyx Collective Comedy Series ‘Unprisoned’

Click here to read the full article. Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo are set to star in a new comedy series set up at Onyx Collective on Hulu, Variety has learned. The series is titled “Unprisoned” and has received an eight-episode order. It is inspired by the life of series creator Tracy McMillan. In the show, a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom (Washington) has her life turned right-side-up when her dad (Lindo) gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son. The show is the first comedy to be ordered to series at Onyx. “From the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’ Sequel Not Going Forward At ABC, Pilot Is Being Shopped

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: ABC’s L.A. Law sequel has gone the way of the network’s NYPD Blue sequel. The network has passed on the pilot, headlined by Blair Underwood, reprising his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins in addition to executive producing. There are no plans for the project to be reworked at ABC, but I hear the finished pilot is being shopped to other outlets. Like was the case with the revival of Steven Bochco’s iconic NYPD Blue, the followup to Bochco’s acclaimed legal drama L.A. Law had a very high bar to clear in order to...
NFL
Deadline

Jessica Biel’s Iron Ocean Promotes Kelly Kovacs To Head Of Development

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Kovacs has been upped at Iron Ocean Productions. Kovacs, who was previously director of development at the production company set up by Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple, has been named head of development. It comes as Candy, the company’s Hulu true-crime limited series, which stars Biel as ax murderer Candy Montgomery and Melanie Lynskey as victim Betty Gore, hits its finale today. Kovacs has been with the company for over two years, having joined from Imagine Television, where she worked on shows including Hulu’s Wu Tang: An American Saga, Paramount+’s Why Women Kill and...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

80K+
Followers
29K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy