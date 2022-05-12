ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cherokee Nation Film Office Partners With Green Pastures Studio And SeriesFest To Present The Season 8 Storytellers Initiative

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The Cherokee Nation Film Office recently partnered with Green Pastures Studio and SeriesFest to present the Season 8 Storytellers Initiative, specifically aimed at increasing Native representation within the television industry.

The annual competition offers writers the opportunity to submit a pilot script, participate in a writing workshop with industry experts and a live read with professional actors, as well as secure a yearlong development deal with the winning script. In an ongoing effort to address the need for more Natives on and off screen, this year’s winning submission must include a Native American screenwriter or actor.

“Since the beginning of television, film and traditional media, Native Americans have been grossly underrepresented and currently comprise less than 1% of these industries,” said Jennifer Loren, director of the Cherokee Nation Film Office and Original Content. “The Cherokee Nation and our incredible partners, such as those who joined us at SeriesFest, are doing our part to create more opportunities for proper representation and accurate portrayals of Natives in television and film.”

The tribe’s film office also presented “Changing the Narrative: Focus on Indigenous Representation in Television” at SeriesFest on Saturday, May 7, in Denver, Colorado. The panel included Loren, actor Kaniehtiio Horn and “Rutherford Falls” showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas discussing the welcome change of modern Native American characters, with other creators, writers, executive producers, actors and casting directors in attendance.

“We created the Storytellers Initiative in 2015 to help support emerging writers break through,” added Randi Kleiner, co-founder and CEO, SeriesFest. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Cherokee Nation Film Office and Green Pastures to support and elevate Indigenous representation on screen and behind the camera.”

The Storytellers Initiative, SeriesFest’s signature writing competition, launched in 2015. The initiative aims to discover and celebrate bold new series with a strong point of view and daring characters from the next generation of storytellers.

The Cherokee Nation Film Office launched in 2019 and became the first certified Native American film commission to open in the United States. CNFO also created and maintains unique, all-inclusive talent, crew and consulting online directories featuring Native American actors, extras, voice actors, crew, cultural experts and other industry resources.

Earlier this year, the Cherokee Nation Film Office accomplished yet another groundbreaking feat by offering the first-ever tribal film incentive program. For more information about the Cherokee Nation Film Office, please visit cherokee.film .

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sean Young Boards ‘Ouija Witch’; ‘Bullet Proof’ Gets Grindstone Deal; Verloren Developing ‘Macho!’; Dances With Films Selections; More – Film Briefs

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Screen icon Sean Young (Blade Runner, Dune) has signed on for a role in the horror film Ouija Witch, which is currently in production. She’s set to star alongside Miley Rose, Jeremy Dean, Cheyenne Phillips, Ryan M. Shaw, LeJon Woods, Rivera Reese, Maggie Wagner and Sean Michael Conway. The film concerns a young woman who summons an evil witch to get revenge on the men who attacked her. Young will play the mysterious shopkeeper who helps summon the evil spirit. Ouija Witch is a co-production of Millman Productions, Titan Global Entertainment, Salem House Films...
MOVIES
Deadline

Indiecan Entertainment Launches Genre-Focused Distribution Arm With Six International Titles

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Avi Federgreen’s Indiecan Entertainment is launching a genre-focused distribution arm, hot on the heels of releasing Junta Yamaguchi’s time paradox comedy Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes. Red Water Entertainment will serve as a home for genre cinema from around the world, focused on bringing North American audiences high-quality cinema with no language or regional barriers. It will work primarily in the horror, science fiction and action genres, but will release films from the vast spectrum that the term ‘genre’ encompasses. “There’s a lot of wonderful genre cinema that never sees the light of day in North...
NFL
Deadline

ABC’s New Series ‘Rookie: Feds’ & ‘Not Dead Yet’ Undergo Casting Changes As Part Of Creative Tweaks

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: TV pilots’ role is to serve as a prototype for a series. Sometimes, networks make changes to that prototype when they proceed to mass production with a series order, which unfortunately affects talent. Two of ABC’s newly picked-up series, The Rookie‘s Feds spinoff, headlined by Niecy Nash, and the Gina Rodriguez-starring comedy Not Dead Yet, are going though the process this year. Nash was one of four actors who guest starred in the two-episode arc on The Rookie, which served as backdoor pilot for The Rookie: Feds. Three of them, Nash, who plays...
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Deadline

‘Pivoting’ Canceled By Fox In Nail-Biter After One Season

Click here to read the full article. Fox’s Pivoting will not be returning for a second season. The surprising cancellation comes after lengthy negotiations between the network and studio Warner Bros Television. Pivoting, starring Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q, had been considered a strong bet for renewal. A favorite of the Fox brass, the show had a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes as one of the best-reviewed new broadcast series and also was a strong performer on Hulu, which the network has been able to monetize. TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & Beyond In the immediate aftermath of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jessica Biel’s Iron Ocean Promotes Kelly Kovacs To Head Of Development

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Kovacs has been upped at Iron Ocean Productions. Kovacs, who was previously director of development at the production company set up by Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple, has been named head of development. It comes as Candy, the company’s Hulu true-crime limited series, which stars Biel as ax murderer Candy Montgomery and Melanie Lynskey as victim Betty Gore, hits its finale today. Kovacs has been with the company for over two years, having joined from Imagine Television, where she worked on shows including Hulu’s Wu Tang: An American Saga, Paramount+’s Why Women Kill and...
NFL
Deadline

‘Los Montaner’ Gives Teaser Trailer For Disney+ Series On Famous Latin American Family

Click here to read the full article. They’re one of the most famous families in Latin America. Now, the rest of the world beckons, as the Montaner family is launching a new reality series on Disney+. Coming to Disney+ later this year, Los Montaner is a new Disney+ original documentary series. It takes audiences inside the day-to-day life of the Montaner family’s most intimate moments including weddings, births, and celebrations, as well as, providing the audience with a behind-the-scenes look at their artistic careers. Los Montaner follows the iconic family of the Montaners: Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky and Evaluna, and their significant...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘True Lies’ Reboot Picked Up To Series By CBS, Capping 6-Year Journey For McG & Bringing 20th TV Back On The Network

Click here to read the full article. It took an extra day but True Lies, which had been expected to get a nod yesterday, along with CBS’ other new series orders, is officially picked up to series. As Deadline reported yesterday, the reboot of James Cameron’s hit 1994 action comedy movie, from Matt Nix, McG, Cameron and 20th Television, is targeted for midseason. It joins CBS’ other newly picked up hourlong series, Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd, which are expected to be on the fall schedule. It is no surprise that CBS and True Lies studio...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Film#Storytellers#Television#Green Pastures Studio#Seriesfest#Native Americans#Sierra
Deadline

FX Summer Premiere Dates: ‘Reservation Dogs’, ‘What We Do In The Shadows’, New Series ‘The Old Man’ & ‘The Bear’, More

Click here to read the full article. FX has its summer plans. The network today revealed premiere dates for eight new or returning series including the debut of Jeff Bridges-led drama The Old Man, new Hulu comedy The Bear and Ryan Reynolds docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, along with fresh seasons of What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs and American Horror Stories.  Here are the dates and where the series will air or stream. Synopses of the new shows follow: June 16: The Old Man, new drama on FX June 23: The Bear, new comedy exclusively on Hulu July 12: What We Do in the Shadows, Season 4 on FX July 21: American...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Amber Ruffin & Jenny Hagel Strike Overall Deal With Universal Television & Launch Production Company Straight To Cards

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Amber Ruffin and her writing/producing partner Jenny Hagel are expanding their relationship with NBCUniversal. The pair, who are behind Peacock’s late-night variety series The Amber Ruffin Show, have struck an overall deal with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The duo, who also write on Late Night with Seth Meyers, will develop and produce series for the studio. They are also launching their own production company – Straight To Cards. They have hired Justin McGriff, who is a producer on The Amber Ruffin show, as a creative executive for the company. He has...
NFL
Deadline

‘How We Roll’ Ticks Up Following Cancellation; ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Tie To Rule Thursday

Click here to read the full article. CBS freshman How We Roll moved up in ratings, after getting the axe on Thursday. Ahead of its Upfronts presentation next week, CBS cleared a majority of its sitcom slate. In addition to the Pete Holmes-starrer, CBS cancelled United States of Al, B Positive, Magnum P.I. and Good Sam. Per fast affiliates, the latest episodes of How We Roll (0.4, 3.70M/ 0.3, 3.19M) were up in both measures from the previous week.  United States of Al (0.5, 4.75M) also saw a similar trend, rising from its previous original episode. Spared from Thursday’s cancellation spree was...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Upfronts 2022: Fox Goes Down To The Wire On ‘9-1-1’, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ & ‘The Resident’ Renewals – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE SATURDAY PM: Forty-one hours before Fox is to present its 2022-23 slate to advertisers in New York, the network still does not have its top drama series, 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star and The Resident, locked in for next season. This is a throwback to some 11th hour Two and a Half Men renewals we had years ago that also closed hours before CBS’ upfront presentation. From what I hear, the situation is not as dramatic in this case, it seems like the network focused its attention on the tough decisions and bubble show...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Julie Plec Mourns “Red Wedding” Day Of Cancellations After ‘Legacies’, ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ & ‘The Endgame’ Axed; Tips Hat To The CW Amid Shift – Update

Click here to read the full article. Julie Plec has probably had better days. UPDATED with comments about The CW.  The venerable showrunner has suffered three cancellations of shows that she exec produces: Legacies and Roswell, New Mexico on The CW and The Endgame on NBC. “It’s the Red Wedding at WBTV/CW today,” she tweeted. “Much more to say, but not today. Loads of gratitude coming for fans and cast and crew in future tweets. But today, we mourn.” The Originals spinoff Legacies, which comes from Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios, was canceled after four seasons. Similarly, Roswell, New Mexico will end...
ROSWELL, NM
Deadline

Fred Ward Dies: ‘The Right Stuff’, ‘Tremors’ & ‘Remo Williams’ Actor Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Fred Ward, a prolific actor best known for roles in The Right Stuff, Tremors, Miami Blues, True Detective and many others, died May 8. He was 79. His death was announced by his publicist. No cause or place of death was disclosed. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Ward, a San Diego native, began his professional career with small roles in 1970s episodic television before making a strong impression in his breakthrough film Southern Comfort, directed by Walter Hill and released in 1981. Two years later, he’d star as astronaut Gus Grissom in the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ernie Barnes ‘Sugar Shack’ Painting Featured In ‘Good Times’ Sitcom Sells For Huge $15.3 Million

Click here to read the full article. Ernie Barnes’ 1976 painting The Sugar Shack, familiar to millions of TV viewers for its use during the closing credits of the ’70s sitcom Good Times as well as serving as the album cover of Marvin Gaye’s 1976 release I Want You, sold at auction in New York City last night for $15.3 million. According to Christie’s auction house, the sale set an auction record for Barnes’ work by more than 27 times the artist’s previous record, and was 76 times the high estimate of $200,000. The 10-minute auction drew 22 bidders before Houston-based...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Hulu Passes On ‘Rodham’; 20th TV Is Shopping The Project With Claire Danes & Dakota Fanning Attached

Click here to read the full article. Hulu has opted to pass on Rodham, an alternative history drama series about Hillary Rodham Clinton that had been in development at the streamer since 2020. Studio 20th Television is shopping the project to other streamers, however, with Claire Danes and Dakota Fanning “creatively attached,” sources close to the project confirm to Deadline. The project, described as a provocative take on one of the most famous female American politicians of the past two decades, is based on the book by Curtis Sittenfeld. It comes from The Affair co-creator Sarah Treem, 20th TV and Warren...
NFL
Deadline

Hilary Swank’s ‘Alaska’, ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff & Comedy ‘Not Dead Yet’ Picked Up To Series At ABC

Click here to read the full article. ABC has made its new series orders. The Disney-owned network has picked up Hilary Swank-fronted drama Alaska (fka Alaska Daily News), The Rookie spinoff The Rookie: Feds and comedy Not Dead Yet to series. It comes on a busy day for the network ahead of its Upfront presentation next week; it renewed Big Sky for a third season, A Million Little Things, for a fifth season, and comedies The Conners, for season five, Home Economics, for season three and The Wonder Years, a second season as well as a slew of unscripted renewals. New Series On Broadcast Networks In 2022-23:...
ALASKA STATE
Deadline

M88 Signs ‘Ramy’ Writer & Producer Amir Sulaiman

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Grammy-nominated poet, screenwriter, producer, and director Amir Sulaiman has signed with M88. Sulaiman most recently served as writer and producer on Season 2 of the hit Hulu series Ramy. On the music front, he earned a 2022 Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for his collaboration with Dave Chappelle on their album 8:46. Sulaiman has also released music with Robert Glasper; they performed their song “In Tune” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this year. Since getting his start on HBO’s groundbreaking series Def Poetry Jam in 2004, Sulaiman has performed across...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’ Sequel Not Going Forward At ABC, Pilot Is Being Shopped

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: ABC’s L.A. Law sequel has gone the way of the network’s NYPD Blue sequel. The network has passed on the pilot, headlined by Blair Underwood, reprising his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins in addition to executive producing. There are no plans for the project to be reworked at ABC, but I hear the finished pilot is being shopped to other outlets. Like was the case with the revival of Steven Bochco’s iconic NYPD Blue, the followup to Bochco’s acclaimed legal drama L.A. Law had a very high bar to clear in order to...
NFL
Deadline

Upfront Week 2022 Presentation & Party Schedule: Portfolio Pitches, Fewer Parties & Jimmy Kimmel

Click here to read the full article. Emerging from the long shadow of Covid, we are headed into what traditionally has been known as broadcast upfront week, a ritual dating back to the three-network days and centered on the annual fall release of new car models. The moniker is less apt than ever this year, with the CW as the only broadcast network doing a standalone event; the others all are part of corporate portfolio presentations. Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav, the architect of the Discovery-WarnerMedia $43 billion merger, is expected to take the stage and make the case...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

80K+
Followers
29K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy