‘Kenan’ Canceled By NBC After Two Seasons

Click here to read the full article.

Kenan Thompson’s morning show gig is up.

NBC has canceled Kenan , the single-camera comedy led by the SNL star, after two seasons.

The comedy follows a widowed dad, played by Thompson, who’s juggling a high-profile job as the host of an Atlanta morning show and raising his two girls. As Kenan tries to move on, his father-in-law Rick (Don Johnson), brother Gary (Chris Redd) and co-workers all have strong opinions on the best way to live his life.

Kimrie Lewis, Dani and Dannah Lane also star.



Kenan is produced by Universal Television in association with Broadway Video with Thompson, Lorne Michaels, David Caspe, Jackie Clarke, Ken Whittingham and Andrew Singer as executive producers.

It comes after Ted Danson’s Mr. Mayor was also canceled after two seasons, while NBC renewed comedies including Young Rock, Grand Crew and American Auto , and decided against picking up Demi Lovato’s Hungry pilot, starring Modern Family’s Ariel Winter, to series.