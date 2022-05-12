ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peacock Acquires London Drag Doc ‘City Of Queens’; Producer Great Guns And Director Matt Timmiss Eye U.S. Series Remake

By Jesse Whittock
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Peacock has acquired British drag doc City of Queens , the Sky doc which features star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Bimini Bon Boulash.

The doc follows the stories of eight London drag queens and aims to humanize the people behind the acts, showing they are part of families and communities and have relatable problems that are dealt with through unrelenting resilience and glamor. It will debut on Peacock in the U.S. on June 1.

City of Queens comes from London-based producer Great Guns , which holds the rights. It is directed by Matt Timmiss and executive produced by Great Guns CEO Laura Gregory.

Former Endemol Shine sales exec James Braham acts as Global Sales Consultant for the firm and struck the deal with NBCUniversal Director of Content Acquisition, Streaming and Television Lindsey Schloss.

The doc has already been sold to Sky in the UK and Italy and Paramount in Australia for streaming service 10 Play.

Deadline hears Timmiss is eyeing a U.S. remake. He has produced a pitch deck for a longer, six-part doc spanning six American cities. Braham will broker format deals and oversee negotiations.

Great Guns’ Gregory said of the doc: “Matt Timmiss approached us with a short film idea and five minutes of cut footage over two years ago and we backed his dream with production staff and budget to turn his vision into a feature length film.

“Matt is an outstanding young writer and director who has catapulted himself in the world of film, his passion and drive compels everyone around him to deliver more.”

