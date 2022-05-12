Pit Spitters Announce One-Night Special Name Change to Up North Cork Dorks

TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters announced on Thursday that they will change the team’s name for one night in August to the Up North Cork Dorks as “a salute to the Traverse Wine Coast.”

The Pit Spitters will be the Cork Dorks with special uniforms for their game on Aug. 5. The team has partnered with Bonobo Winery for the night.

The jerseys feature TC Cork Dorks across the front, with the T designed like a corkscrew. The team has jerseys and hats already available to purchase on their website.

The Pit Spitters, who have won two Northwoods League titles since 2019, will begin their season on May 30 in Battle Creek. Their home opener is on Friday, June 3.