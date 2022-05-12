ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County seeks $535M grant for Burnside Bridge replacement

By Max Egener
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMU7n_0fbzwFlb00 Finding funding for the estimated $900 million project has been a high priority for the county.

Multnomah County officials will apply for $535 million in federal grant funding to fully cover the costs of the earthquake-ready Burnside Bridge replacement project.

The county board of commissioners directed staff Thursday, May 12, to apply for a package of grants through the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last November.

Identifying a funding source for the project, which officials estimate will cost nearly $900 million, has been a high priority for the county.

The project aims to create a bridge that could withstand a major earthquake in the region, standing as a lifeline across the Willamette River.

Geologists said there's a 1-in-3 chance of a magnitude 8.0 or higher earthquake occurring in the region within the next 50 years, likely causing widespread damage to buildings, roads and other infrastructure. It has been more than 300 years since the last major earthquake along the Cascadia Subduction Zone, a fault in the Earth's crust running from British Columbia to northern California.

The county will apply for grants through the Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant Program, which provides funding for surface transportation infrastructure projects with significant national or regional impact. The program streamlines applications for three separate federal grants, Megan Neill, the project's manager, told the board Thursday.

"Should this grant be successful, we would then have fully funded" the project, Neill said.

The grant requires a match of $360 million in county funds. Officials plan to issue a bond to pay for the match through the county's Vehicle Registration Fee. Previously, officials said the fee would make $300 million available.

In March, the board approved three alternative design measures that cut the estimated cost of the project by more than $200 million.

People can now review and comment on a supplemental draft environmental impact statement for the project that incorporates the cost-saving measures. The public comment period will end June 13. Officials plan to publish a final environmental impact statement this December.

Design work is expected to begin in late 2022, with construction starting in 2025, pending funds being secured.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
22K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy