ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Will Berkshire County Experience a Heat Wave in the Coming Months?

By Jesse Stewart
WUPE
WUPE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One thing about Massachusetts and Berkshire County in particular that always has us on our toes is the quick-changing weather. I've mentioned in the past that here in Berkshire County we have this fun saying, "if you don't like the weather in the Berkshires, just wait 10 minutes." A friend of...

wupe.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUPE

Is it Illegal in MA to Blow Your Grass Clippings into the Road?

It's that time of year when folks all throughout Massachusetts and Berkshire County are starting to mow their lawns. I live in Pittsfield and in my neighborhood, I jokingly call it the "Lawnmower Wars." The reason why I call it that is because when one neighbor is out mowing, other neighbors start up their lawnmowers and are out there mowing too. None of us can be left behind when it comes to cutting the grass...lol.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
WUPE

The Best Weather of Spring this Week in the Berkshires

Mother Nature has been in a great mood since Mother’s Day gracing the Berkshires with amazing spring weather yesterday with sun and temperatures rising throughout the week. Today will be another beautiful day in Berkshire County with sun and a high expected close to 70 degrees according to the National Weather Service. The NWS forecast gets even better as the week progresses with a high Friday expected to be in the low 80s.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

Massachusetts is Experiencing A Shortage Of This Particular Food

If you are a parent of a newborn, infant or baby that has not yet graduated to solid food, there are problems involved in finding the much necessary nutrition for this group of youngsters. News reports indicate there is a massive shortage of baby formula not only here in Massachusetts, but nationwide as supermarket shelves have been bare for the past few weeks. The question is: What can be done to solve this serious problem?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

It’s Illegal in MA to Do This Fun Activity in Your Yard…$100 Fine

As a Massachusetts resident, my brother had to be careful about doing an activity that is illegal in the Bay State. He was really into owning and lighting off fireworks on our northern Berkshire County property. To be honest, I'm not sure how he got his hands on fireworks as he was lighting them off as young as his early teens. He was a bit of a firebug. For me, I enjoyed watching the light show and it got to the point where I would beg him to let me fire them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Berkshires#Temperature#Directenergy Com
WUPE

Beautiful Day in the Berkshires…Temps in the 80s by Friday

The National Weather Service is predicting beautiful weather to start the week in the Berkshires but also warning of elevated fire concerns caused by dry air mass and gusty winds in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut. Take extra precautions around your firepit and never thew a cigarette out the window. The...
ENVIRONMENT
WUPE

Berkshire One Of 7 Counties In Massachusetts At High COVID Risk

Man, is this pandemic EVER GOING TO END? In the latest go-round from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it seems that here in Western Massachusetts, Berkshire County and Franklin County are now both high-risk for COVID-19 transmission. As COVID-19 cases start to rise again(the number of new coronavirus...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WUPE

Scoop Up This Pittsfield Fixer Upper for Less Than $100K (20 photos)

As we have mentioned in previous posts, people travel from all over the world to get a piece of the action here in Berkshire County. Whether you're coming from Boston, or from across the world, people love to visit the Berkshires. They explore and inevitably fall in love with Berkshire County and who can blame them? After all, Berkshire County is America's Premier Cultural Resort. With cities and towns like Pittsfield, North Adams, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Dalton, Adams, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Stockbridge, Sheffield, West Stockbridge, and many many more, there is definitely something for everyone in the beautiful Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Where to Get the Best Maine Lobster Rolls in Western Massachusetts

Warmer temperatures have finally hit The Berkshire and we're craving summer more than ever. The sun, the green grass, the picnics and of course the food. If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes, I'm talking about the classic Maine Lobster Roll, you won't have to wait for summer to hit The Berkshires. Bonus: There's also wine!
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

Unanimous Vote By Pittsfield City Council In Favor Of Body Cams

I'm not sure if you heard the news yet, Berkshire County. The members of the Pittsfield City Council have spoken and their voices were in unison. The subject in question? Body cameras for Pittsfield Police Officers and dashboard cams for their patrol cars. The end result? The City voted unanimously...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

5 More Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In The Boston Area

The first time I traveled to the midwest section of the country, I was shocked to learn that these normal things were referred to as something else, terms that I was unfamiliar with and vice versa to the people born there. If you grew up in the Boston, Massachusetts area...
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

Breathtaking $3M Post and Beam Mansion on 93 Acres in Beautiful Berkshires

Berkshire County is home to an abundance of beautiful real estate with jaw-dropping views of our little corner of the world. Many of these properties come with what to most people is a hefty price, but for wealthy city dwellers, they see a luxurious 6,000 square foot mansion on 100 acres for $4 Million and think they've found a steal.
RICHMOND, MA
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy