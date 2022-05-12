Will Berkshire County Experience a Heat Wave in the Coming Months?

As a Massachusetts resident, my brother had to be careful about doing an activity that is illegal in the Bay State. He was really into owning and lighting off fireworks on our northern Berkshire County property. To be honest, I'm not sure how he got his hands on fireworks as he was lighting them off as young as his early teens. He was a bit of a firebug. For me, I enjoyed watching the light show and it got to the point where I would beg him to let me fire them off.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO