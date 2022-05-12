ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Letter: Women have the privilege of bearing children but not terminating a pregnancy

By Jere Scott
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

With all the news about “Roe vs Wade,” you would have thought the world was coming to an end. No, it was just a woman getting an abortion; that is terminating a pregnancy.

Last year in the once great state of Illinois there were 36,000 abortions. That is 36,000 beating hearts stopped. Women think that they can do what they want with their bodies, but wait God has given women the privilege of having children. Murder is the morally unjustified killing of a human being.

The Bible says “thou shall not kill” sSo that kind of puts a woman in a tough spot. Yes, it is their own bodies, but inside that body is another body, yes with a beating heart after about six weeks.

Jere Scott, Jacksonville

