Amanda Seyfried Says A 'Mean Girls' Scene Has Been Haunting Her For Years & It Was 'Gross'

Amanda Seyfried's come a long way since she played Karen Smith in Mean Girls, but she has said that the reactions she got to one moment from the movie always made her feel "grossed out."

The actress recently spoke about the movie during an interview with Marie Claire.

In Mean Girls, Karen could predict the weather by squeezing her breasts.

Seyfried said that when the movie came out, men who recognized her would ask if it was raining.

"I always felt really grossed out by that,” she said in the interview.

“I was like 18 years old. It was just gross."

Seyfried starred in the movie alongside Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams.

The actress, now 36, also spoke to Marie Claire about her views on fame, referring to herself as "somewhat recognizable" while stating that it has been the "healthiest trajectory" for her.

She pointed out that many young actors end up paying a price for their fame, but she tried to avoid that by buying herself a farm.

"I was like, let’s go in the opposite way,” she said in explaining her choice.

“I think being really famous [young] must really f**king suck," she added. "It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world. I see these younger actors who think they have to have security. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen to my peers."

She didn't mention anyone by name, but Mean Girls co-star Lindsay Lohan has definitely had a rougher ride. Lohan was a big child star who seemed ready to break out with her role in Mean Girls, only to see her career derailed by a string of personal issues that played out in public.