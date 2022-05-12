ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Request Permission To Interview Charles Lee

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers have requested permission to interview Charles Lee for their...

Larry Brown Sports

Frank Vogel is reportedly a candidate for 1 NBA coaching job

Frank Vogel reportedly has a chance to land on his feet quickly after being fired by the Los Angeles Lakers. Vogel is a candidate for the Charlotte Hornets head coach position, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. The Hornets are in the process of finishing their first round of interviews, but it sounds like Vogel remains on the list of candidates heading into round two.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers have standing trade offer for Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers would probably love to move on from Russell Westbrook, and apparently they have a standing offer to do so. The Houston Rockets have an equally undesirable contract on their hands with John Wall, who is making $47.3 million next season. Houston reportedly offered Wall for Westbrook and a first-round pick at the trade deadline but got denied. Spotrac’s Keith Smith says that trade offer is still on the table.
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Request For Shaquille O'Neal

During this Wednesday's edition of Inside The NBA, Charles Barkley revealed that Shaquille O'Neal recently referred to Tom Brady as a "pretty man." "Shaq came in the other night and said, 'I had dinner with Tom Brady the other night.' He came in and was like,' You're right, that's a pretty man,'" Barkley said.
NBA
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins 'Hopes' Doc Rivers Gets Fired For 1 Reason

The Philadelphia 76ers' disappointing second round playoff exit has some wondering if Doc Rivers' job is in danger. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins hopes it is. On Twitter following the Sixers' season-ending 99-90 loss tonight, Perkins shared that he wants his former Boston Celtics head coach to get fired. His reasoning? Rivers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Ben Simmons sells house, selling condo and trying to put the 76ers and Philadelphia in the past

Ben Simmons is trying to put Philadelphia behind him in more ways than one. The former Philadelphia 76ers guard, who was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden after a disappointing end to his 2021 playoffs, has sold his house in Moorestown, New Jersey, to Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos. The house, a 10,500 square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms on a 1.78 acre lot, is approximately 40 minutes from Philadelphia. The house had been on the market for six months before the sale. Simmons is still trying to sell a $3 million condo in the City Center area of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Klay gets in Brooks' face after Flagrant foul shove on Steph

Dillon Brooks has been public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of Dub Nation during the Western Conference semifinals series between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. In Game 2, he was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for injuring Gary Payton II early in the first quarter. That also earned him a suspension for Game 3.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers hit with terrible Clayton Kershaw injury update

The Los Angeles Dodgers are placing superstar Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day IL and recalling LHP Garrett Cleavinger in a corresponding move, per Kirsten Watson. Kershaw was diagnosed with SI joint inflammation on Friday. The injury seemingly appeared out of nowhere, as there were no prior reports of the ailment. The official announcement came before his scheduled start at home against the Phillies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Luka Doncic, fueled by Phoenix Suns' trash talk, leads Dallas Mavericks to first elimination-game win of his career

DALLAS -- For the second time in a span of three possessions, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic drove straight down the lane and finished with a two-handed dunk. The top-seeded Phoenix Suns, trailing by 20 points midway through the third quarter of Thursday's Game 6, called timeout, providing Doncic a chance to extend his post-dunk celebrating beyond the flexing and snarling he did after several baskets in the Mavs' series-evening 113-86 rout at the American Airlines Center. Doncic strutted out to half court, aggressively nodding his head and shouting in the direction of the Suns' bench.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Klay's amazing, authentic message to Brown after Dubs' win

One thing the basketball world loves about Klay Thompson is he’s always authentically Klay. That was the case again Friday night after the Warriors sent the Memphis Grizzlies packing with a 110-96 victory in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. Mike Brown, filling in as Golden State’s head...
MEMPHIS, TN

