ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Hungry’ Pilot Starring Ariel Winter Not Moving Forward at NBC

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NIoQo_0fbzmsXK00

Click here to read the full article.

NBC has opted not to move forward with its comedy pilot “ Hungry ,” which originally starred Demi Lovato who pulled out of the project and was replaced by “Modern Family” star Ariel Winter , Variety has learned.

The multi-cam follows friends who belong to a food-issues group as they help each other look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.

Lovato had been attached to the Universal television-produced “Hungry” as executive producer and star for almost a year while it was in development at NBC, but exited for scheduling reasons just as the pilot was about to start shooting in March. She was quickly replaced by Winter.

Along with Winter, the “Hungry” pilot also starred Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman and Ashley D. Kelley.

The pilot was written by Emmy-winning writer and executive producer Suzanne Martin, who is best known for her work on “Frasier.” “Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes also executive produced along with producing partner Todd Milliner via Hazy Mills. Scooter Braun, James Shin and Scott Manson of SB Projects were also EPs.

Martin and Hazy Mills are both currently under overall deals at Universal television, and “Hungry” marked the latest project on which Hazy Mills and Martin have collaborated. Others include “Hot in Cleveland,” “The Soul Man” and “Crowded.”

The Thursday news that the “Hungry” pilot has been scrapped at NBC comes on the same day the broadcaster renewed “American Auto,” “Young Rock” and “Grand Crew,” and canceled “The Endgame” and “Kenan.” All of these decisions come ahead of NBC’s upfront presentation to advertisers next Monday, when the network’s fall schedule will be revealed.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Candace Cameron Bure Won’t Appear in Hallmark’s Holiday Lineup, ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Not Moving Forward (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. After 29 films with Hallmark Channel, Candace Cameron Bure will not be starring in any upcoming projects with the Crown Media network and there are no plans for new “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” films, multiple sources tell Variety. On Tuesday, GAC Media, run by former Crown Media president Bill Abbott, announced a megadeal with Bure. Not only will she develop, produce and star in programming across both GAC Family and GAC Living, she will also be in an executive role at GAC and help to curate programming for the networks overall. She is set to develop and...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Magnum P.I.’ Canceled After Four Seasons at CBS

Click here to read the full article. “Magnum P.I.” has been canceled after four seasons at CBS, Variety has learned. The reboot of the beloved 1980’s action series debuted Season 4 back in October. The show is described as a modern take on the original series centering on Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez), a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator Along with Hernandez, the series stars Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton as Orville “Rick” Wright, Stephen Hill as Theodore “TC” Calvin, Tim Kang as Det. Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill as Teuila...
TV SERIES
Variety

Queen Latifah Talks ‘The Equalizer’ Season 3 and a Potential Crossover with Denzel Washington

Click here to read the full article. Last week, “The Equalizer” star and executive producer Queen Latifah announced that the hit CBS series had been picked up for a third and fourth season. The show, in which Latifah plays vigilante Robyn McCall, is currently the network’s No. 2 primetime series, behind only stalwart show “NCIS,” so the multi-season commitment is logical. But success is never a given, at least not in Latifah’s eyes, who told Variety she’s “never satisfied” with the status quo. “I’ve been fortunate enough to have a film career where we were always coming up with new things. We’re...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Bertinelli
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Ryan Mcpartlin
Person
Sean Hayes
Person
Scooter Braun
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Alex Brightman
Person
Ariel Winter
TVLine

TV Bloodbath: 17 Shows Cancelled in 48 Hours — Which Cut Hurt the Most?

Click here to read the full article. Well, that was brutal. A total of 17 broadcast series were laid to rest over the past 48 hours as the broadcast networks began cleaning house in advance of next week’s fall presentations (aka the “Upfronts”). The body count was highest at about-to-be-sold The CW, which axed seven series this week, including Legacies, Charmed, 4400, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark and Dynasty. CBS shuttered nearly a half dozen programs, including Magnum P.I, B Positive and Good Sam, while NBC pulled the plug on three (including comedies Mr. Mayor and Kenan). Fox, meanwhile, parted ways with...
TV SERIES
Popculture

NBC Cancels Several Shows

The peacock has spoken. Several NBC shows were shown out the door on Thursday, and will not be coming back for another season. Two sitcoms were canceled, as well as a drama, this week, including one show headlined by the longest-tenured Saturday Night Live cast member. NBC renewed several other shows though, so there will be some carryover in fall 2022.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Will Grace#Universal Television#Sb Projects
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

As The Voice Fans Wait For Season 22 News, Blake Shelton And Carson Daly Are Teaming Up For A Wild New Show

Fans of The Voice are still waiting on any official updates from NBC regarding Season 22 — especially in regards to which coaches will be sitting in the Big Red Chairs — but in the meantime, Blake Shelton and Carson Daly have joined forces for a new show, and it sounds absolutely wild. After Kelly Clarkson spent her spring getting competitive with Snoop Dogg on American Song Contest, it looks like Blake Shelton and Carson Daly want in on that off-season game show action, as they will executive produce and star in the new series Barmageddon on USA Network.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

After Nick Cannon, Other Daytime TV Cancellations, One Talk Show Just Got Some Good News

The world of daytime TV talk shows has been thrown into upheaval lately, with longtime staples like The Ellen Degeneres Show and Maury coming to an end, as well as newcomers like Nick Cannon, which was canceled after just one season. Meanwhile, Sherri Shepherd prepares to debut her new show, amid The Wendy Williams Show's cancellation. Amid all the shakeup, however, one perennial series just announced some good news.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Classic TV Show's Revival Not Moving Forward at ABC

ABC's attempt to revive the classics of the early '90s has come to an end. According to Deadline, the L.A. Law sequel series has joined the network's NYPD Blue sequel in the vault, with ABC passing on the pilot starring the returning Blair Underwood. Underwood would've reprised his role as...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Picked Up To Series By NBC

Click here to read the full article. NBC, traditionally the first broadcast network to present its fall lineup at the upfronts, again became the first net to give a series order to a pilot. It went to Quantum Leap, a reboot of the popular 1990s sci-fi drama, which stars Raymond Lee. See the first-look photo above. As Deadline reported in the Early Pilot Buzz story this week, Quantum Leap appeared a lock for a series pickup, with Lee potentially poised to become one of the breakout stars of next season. It is NBC’s only 2022 drama pilot that was in consideration for...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Star Jay Hernandez Reacts to Reboot's Surprise Cancellation

Click here to read the full article. “All good things must come to an end,” titular Magnum P.I. star Jay Hernandez shared Friday on Twitter in the wake of his CBS drama’s somewhat unexpected cancellation. As we reported Thursday, the network axed the reboot after four seasons. As a result, the May 6 Season 4 finale will function as a series finale. “We made memories I’ll be forever grateful for and thanks to each and every one of you for going on this wild ride with us,” Hernandez’ Twitter statement continued. “It’s all love. Until next time.” Meanwhile, Perdita Weeks (who played Higgins) shared...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

The Network Cancellation Bloodbath Continues With Magnum P.I. And Now Two Fox Shows

It’s that time of the year again, TV fans. That’s right, network upfronts have returned, which is when avid viewers learn whether or not their favorite shows will be returning for the upcoming television season. This year has been particularly brutal, as a number of shows have received the ax at this point, making for a true bloodbath. Well, it now continues, as CBS’ Magnum P.I. is one of the latest to get sacked, and two Fox series received bad news as well.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix's New Drama Just Took Over Bridgerton's No. 1 Spot

Lady Whistledown may have delivered plenty of scandalous updates amid the most recent London social season, but it is another scandal that is currently taking Netflix by storm. After breaking yet another Netflix record following its March 25 premiere date, Bridgerton Season 2 has been bumped from the top spot on Netflix's streaming charts by the streamer's newest hit, Anatomy of a Scandal.
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

62K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy