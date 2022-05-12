ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Mr. Mayor’ Canceled After 2 Seasons at NBC

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
NBC has canceled sitcom “ Mr. Mayor ” after two seasons.

Created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the series stars Ted Danson as Neil Bremer, a retired businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic, deputy mayor Arpi Meskimen (Holly Hunter), and connect with his teenage daughter Orly (Kyla Kenedy), all while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city. The cast also includes Vella Lovell as Neil’s chief of staff and social media influencer Mikaela Shaw, Mike Cabellon as chief strategist Tommy Tomás and Bobby Moynihan as communications director Jayden Kwapis.

“Mr. Mayor” debuted in January 2021. Season 2 is currently on the air. In December 2021, NBC aired a holiday special called “Mr. Mayor’s Magical L.A. Christmas.”

Season 1 received middling reviews overall. Variety ‘s chief TV critic Dan Daddario called the show an “unworthy heir” to Fey’s previous NBC hit “30 Rock,” noting that “[s]et amidst the world of television, ’30 Rock’ evinced a deep love for its subject, the sort of love that allows one to tweak vanities with deep familiarity and warm wit. ‘Mr. Mayor’ looks at politics with the sort of aggrieved skepticism that makes a viewer wonder why its creators bothered making it a show at all.”

“Mr. Mayor” was produced by Universal Television, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Carlock, Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner served as executive producers. Eric Gurian co-executive produced.

