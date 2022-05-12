ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Biden administration cancels oil and gas lease sales in Alaska, Gulf of Mexico

By Zack Budryk, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tx5Ve_0fbzlSkL00

( The Hill ) – The Interior Department will not move forward with planned oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s Cook Inlet, it announced Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed the Cook Inlet lease sale would not proceed due to insufficient industry interest. Meanwhile, the planned sale of two leases, lease 259 and lease 261, in the Gulf of Mexico will not proceed due to contradictory court rulings on the leases, the spokesperson confirmed.

Shortly after taking office, President Biden signed an executive order freezing all new oil and gas leasing on federal lands. Last summer, Judge James Cain, a Trump appointee, struck down the ruling, prompting the Biden administration to appeal.

High inflation: Products that had significant price spikes in April

Meanwhile, in January, the Washington, D.C., District Court invalidated another Gulf of Mexico lease sold by the federal government, lease 257. The administration is not appealing the January ruling, although it affects a separate lease from the ones named by the Interior spokesperson.

The Alaska lease would have covered more than 1 million acres. The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management previously canceled lease sales in the area in 2007, 2008 and 2011, also citing lack of interest from industry at the time.

Under federal law, the Interior Department is required to adhere to a five-year offshore leasing plan, which was set to end at the end of June in the case of the affected leases.

“I’m glad Cook Inlet belugas won’t be forced to face even more oil drilling in their only habitats, but much more must be done to protect these endangered whales from offshore drilling,” Kristen Monsell, Oceans legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity, told The Hill in a statement. “To save imperiled marine life and protect coastal communities and our climate from pollution, we need to end new leasing and phase out existing drilling.”

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoenas to five GOP lawmakers

The announcement comes at a time when the president’s approvals have plunged on economic issues in particular, and congressional Republicans have blasted the administration’s energy policies after average nationwide gas prices reached an all-time high earlier this week.

However, much of the surge has been due to factors outside the administration’s control, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

What’s in Newsom’s inflation relief proposal? $400 checks, help with rent, gas tax pause

Armed with a robust budget surplus, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced an $18.1 billion inflation relief package meant to help Californians amid the skyrocketing inflation rates. “We enacted the most comprehensive economic stimulus program in the nation last year, getting billions in immediate relief to millions of Californians,” Newsom said in a statement. “But many folks are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Zzyzx Road: The most eye-grabbing, mysterious road sign on I-15

Stretching 4.5 miles into the Mojave Desert from Interstate 15 is what might be the best known mystery road in the west. Anyone who has driven I-15 between Las Vegas and Los Angeles has seen the signs for Zzyzx Road (pronounced Zye-Zix), but not many know what's at the end of the road.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Industry
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
Local
Alaska Business
Local
Alaska Government
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#The Gulf Of Mexico#Oil Drilling#The Interior Department#Trump#District Court#Interior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
KGET

KGET

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy