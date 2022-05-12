ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Alan Wake 2 will not be shown off this summer

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gAJEc_0fbzkrj100

Anyone waiting for more details on Alan Wake 2 should get comfortable since Remedy isn’t showing it off this summer. No trailer, gameplay demo, or anything else!

On Thursday, Remedy released a franchise anniversary update regarding all sorts of interesting projects. Stuff like Alan Wake Remastered on Nintendo Switch and the announcement that AMC is developing a TV adaptation. Naturally, everyone wants more details on Alan Wake 2, and creative director Sam Lake gave one.

“Everything [with Alan Wake 2] is going really well, and a great deal of the game is playable,” Lake said. “But we’ve been talking for the past couple of months and have come to a decision that we will not be showing anything big this summer.”

Well, it’s not the news everyone wanted, but you’ve got to give Remedy points for transparency. At least there’s some sick concept art, which you can fawn over below.

“We want to make sure what we are creating is the best possible experience, the best first survival horror game from Remedy,” Lake continues. “We don’t want to pivot the team away from that focus to work on a demo right now. Unfortunately, you will have to wait for a proper demo and trailer a bit longer.”

Fair enough, Sam.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Lake
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Remedy#Amc#Glhf
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy