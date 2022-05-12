Alan Wake 2 will not be shown off this summer

Anyone waiting for more details on Alan Wake 2 should get comfortable since Remedy isn’t showing it off this summer. No trailer, gameplay demo, or anything else!

On Thursday, Remedy released a franchise anniversary update regarding all sorts of interesting projects. Stuff like Alan Wake Remastered on Nintendo Switch and the announcement that AMC is developing a TV adaptation. Naturally, everyone wants more details on Alan Wake 2, and creative director Sam Lake gave one.

“Everything [with Alan Wake 2] is going really well, and a great deal of the game is playable,” Lake said. “But we’ve been talking for the past couple of months and have come to a decision that we will not be showing anything big this summer.”

Well, it’s not the news everyone wanted, but you’ve got to give Remedy points for transparency. At least there’s some sick concept art, which you can fawn over below.

“We want to make sure what we are creating is the best possible experience, the best first survival horror game from Remedy,” Lake continues. “We don’t want to pivot the team away from that focus to work on a demo right now. Unfortunately, you will have to wait for a proper demo and trailer a bit longer.”

Fair enough, Sam.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.