Kay Adams announces she's leaving 'Good Morning Football' after 6 years as host

A second member of the original Good Morning Football team is leaving after Friday.

It’s Kay Adams, the host of the NFL Network morning show since the show began in 2016. There’s been no official word on what’s next or who will be next to step into her chair after Friday’s final show, but it’s a sad moment for fans who have enjoyed seeing Adams every morning for the past six years.

She follows Nate Burleson, who left for CBS Mornings about nine months ago. Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt are still with the show.

Here’s what she said on Thursday, revealing Friday would be it for her:

We’ll tune in for sure.