The 8 Best MLB Walkup Songs in 2022

Baseball is a unique sport for many reasons, one of which is that every player gets to choose introduction music that plays every time they enter the game. Walk-up songs, as they are known, are an art form. If a great player chooses a great walk-up song, they become synonymous. Even casual baseball fans know that Mariano Rivera always came out to "Enter Sandman" by Metallica. Or that Charlie Sheen's character in Major League always came out to "Wild Thing" by The Troggs.

Thus, we present to you a list of the best walkup songs for the 2022 MLB season, as per MLB dotcom's walkup song database.

Xander Bogaerts -- "X Gon Give It To Ya" by DMX

Other than the fact that this is a badass song that should strike fear into the hearts of opposing pitchers, Bogaerts choosing a song that matches up with his name automatically qualifies him for a spot on this list. Xander is a very unique name and the All-Star shortstop plays into it with his walkup song. It helps that he's one of the more dangerous bats at his position in the league. A tremendous choice that should never change, even if he apparently added "Nail Tech" by Jack Harlow into the rotation this year.

Mike Mayers -- "Halloween Theme" by John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter & Daniel Davies

No real explanation needed here. The Angels pitcher may not be a household name but Michael Myers is pervasive throughout pop culture and Mayers leans into it completely. It's much better that he's a pitcher, too. Imagine standing in the box and the Halloween theme plays for the full 90 seconds it takes for Mayers to get from the bullpen to the mound? The mind games start early and never cease.

Javier Báez -- "Javy Báez El Mago" by D.OZi

I mean, when you've got an entire song named after you, how do you not use it as a walkup song? The Tigers shortstop had this song made about him by fellow Puerto Rican D.OZi that also ties in his El Mago nickname. Regardless of how good the song actually is or how fitting it may be for a baseball game, it's tough to top this.

Austin Riley -- "Stone Cold Steve Austin Intro" by Stone Cold Steve Austin

This may not technically be a "song," but who cares? It's awesome. Some walkup songs can be used for intimidation but Riley's choice here just gets the blood hot. It's impossible to listen to the Stone Cold Steve Austin intro and not get hyped as hell. A stone cold choice by the World Series hero.

Pete Alonso -- "Hypnotize" by The Notorious B.I.G.

This is a tremendous choice by the Mets' slugger for numerous reasons. First, and most importantly, it's a song filled with swagger. An F-U attitude. Give me your best shot-type beat. It does not intimidate like others on this list but rather broadcasts to everyone on the field that Alonso is feeling himself. Second, it's great that Alonso chooses to rep NYC with his walk-up song. Biggie was from Brooklyn rather than Queens and there are far more pictures of the rapper with a Yankees hat than any other team-affiliated cap, but that's even better. Alonso picks a great song by one of the great artists the city produced while getting Yankees fans mad! How could it be more perfect?

Riley Adams -- "All The Small Things" by Blink-182

Yeah, alright, I'll admit that my bias is showing here. Big Blink fan. You caught me. But let me also use this space to bemoan the lack of punk rock in baseball. As you can see in this list and other research you may be doing, guys usually use pure rock, metal, or rap as their walk-up songs. The exceptions come in the form of quasi-rap like Daddy Yankee who is extremely popular among the Dominican players in the league. But very little appreciation for late-90s/early-2000s punk! A shame, really. The right choice can strike the appropriate tone. Clearly Adams agrees and plays this whenever he gets the call to catch for the Nationals.

Andrew Vaughn -- "Welcome To The Show" by Cody Johnson

The young White Sox prospect only recently made it to the big leagues, getting called up in 2021, and picked the perfect song. In case you are somehow not aware, the highest level of Major League Baseball is colloquially called The Show. So "Welcome To The Show" certainly fits. And I gotta admit: the song slaps.

Ty France -- "Good Life" by Kanye West

Kanye West is a fairly common choice among ballplayers, which isn't at all surprising given how pervasive Kanye's music has been in pop culture over the last 15 years. What sticks out about the Mariners first baseman's selection is that he chose "Good Life." Most guys are choosing "Stronger" or "Power," the more aggressive songs that won't let you forget its dominance. France goes for "Good Life" because, well, he plays baseball for a living. Hard to find a better life than that, really. We appreciate honesty at The Big Lead.