ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Joe Buscaino drops out of L.A. mayor's race, endorses Rick Caruso

By Benjamin Oreskes, David Zahniser
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01J91s_0fbzeXuV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krjgV_0fbzeXuV00
L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino, left, and businessman Rick Caruso are surrounded by supporters at the Grove after Buscaino announced that he's dropping out of the Los Angeles mayoral race and throwing his support behind Caruso. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino dropped out of the mayor's race on Thursday and threw his support behind billionaire developer Rick Caruso.

Buscaino, a former L.A. police officer and one of the contest’s earliest entrants, saw the message he planned to run on — homelessness and public safety — seized by Caruso after he entered the race.

Both had been running on a platform of cleaning up the city's streets with an intense focus on quickly expanding shelter for homeless people and aggressively clearing encampments. Both also advocated hiring 1,500 new police officers and supporting the recall of Dist. Atty. George Gascón.

Standing beside Caruso at the Grove, the luxury mall owned by Caruso, Buscaino told his supporters Thursday afternoon that exiting the race was one of the hardest decisions he had ever made, and implored voters to send in their ballot by mail and vote for Caruso, not him.

"We share the same values," Buscaino said. "We want the same thing for our city. We want a city that is clean. We want a city that is safe. We want a city that leads with compassion and brings forth innovative solutions to the homelessness crisis. And Rick will do that."

With less than four weeks remaining until the June 7 primary, Buscaino's departure could provide a boost to Caruso, allowing him to consolidate the support of Angelenos who feel that the city has been too lax in preventing homeless encampments from sprouting up on city streets. The homelessness crisis and upticks in crime were the two issues that both candidates have been focusing on.

Despite his best efforts, Buscaino's mayoral candidacy never took hold. In Times polling over the last several months, he never garnered more than 4% of support among likely voters. A poll last month found that just 1% of likely voters backed him.

In an interview, Buscaino said Caruso called him last week to discuss the councilman's plans for the rest of the race. After talking with advisors and his family, Buscaino said he realized there was no path forward for him.

The "candidate who is aligned with our vision and what we want the city to look like is Rick Caruso," Buscaino said.

Caruso said Buscaino has been a dedicated public servant as a police officer and elected official, and that they had a shared view for how the city should be run.

"I'm grateful to the bottom of my heart. I know it's a tough decision to make to drop out," Caruso said.

Even with the early exit, Buscaino played a role in influencing the debate over the campaign’s biggest issues: crime and homelessness.

He was the first to call for the LAPD to have 11,000 officers, citing the city’s recent increases in homicides and gun violence. He also argued early on that Angelenos who are living on public sidewalks should not be permitted to remain there if they have been repeatedly offered beds in shelters, “tiny home” villages or other facilities.

"He really did identify several of the issues that have come to dominate the mayor's race," said former Assemblyman Mike Gatto, a friend of Buscaino's who had been informally advising him. "He accurately reflected what the electorate feels. Rick Caruso was able to amplify that message with his substantial resources and achieve front-runner status.”

On the council, Buscaino has been a loud — and sometimes lonely — voice in saying that the city needed to make anti-camping ordinances more stringent and exit the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. He also pushed for a ballot measure to accompany his candidacy that would have prohibited people from sleeping or camping on sidewalks and other public spaces if they have turned down offers of shelter or emergency housing.

His allies stopped collecting signatures for this measure after the city announced a proposed settlement in a federal lawsuit about homelessness.

A major turning point in the race for Buscaino came when the union that represents LAPD rank-and-file officers endorsed Caruso. Buscaino, like the other candidates, has been vastly outspent by the self-financed Caruso campaign — and had been hoping for the endorsement. The Los Angeles Police Protective League is known to spend big on the candidates it supports.

What made the decision especially devastating was the criticism leveled by the union's leadership.

“Joe never articulated a plan on how to win or raise the money necessary to be competitive in this race,” union President Craig Lally told KFI’s "John & Ken" shortly after the endorsement became public. “He spent most of his time attacking Rick Caruso instead of explaining his vision.”

On Tuesday, an independent expenditure committee sponsored by the police union began airing nearly $2 million in advertisements attacking Caruso's top opponent, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). A lawyer for the congresswoman sent a letter this week telling local stations to stop airing the ad, calling it untrue and “defamatory.” A union spokesman said no stations had yet taken the advertisement off the air.

Several of the candidates still in the race declined to weigh in on Buscaino's departure. But Morgan Miller, who heads an independent expenditure committee supporting Bass, said in a statement that the move by Caruso and Buscaino amounted to a "backroom deal."

“It’s unsettling that Councilmember Joe Buscaino has chosen to turn his back on the women of Los Angeles by endorsing a lifelong Republican who has funded the movement to overturn Roe v. Wade," Miller said.

Caruso called the assertion "sad and pathetic" and said Buscaino would be an invaluable asset and sounding board for the campaign. The mall developer added that if he were to win, they'd have a conversation about a potential role in his administration.

"By the way, Joe's got a ton of options. He does not need Rick Caruso," Caruso said. "And I had that conversation with him."

When asked if he was comfortable with Caruso's views on abortion, Buscaino said he believed in "giving a woman that right to choose" and that he and his former opponent were in line on the issue.

Caruso, a former Republican who has repeatedly donated to GOP politicians, has said that he's “pro-choice" and would be forming a California political action committee to support Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ballot measure to create a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights. He said he will provide $100,000 in initial support and pledge $1 million toward the ballot measure.

In the months leading up to Buscaino's endorsement, Caruso was a frequent target of Buscaino and his campaign.

Even before the real estate developer entered the race, Buscaino campaign strategist Michael Trujillo repeatedly highlighted Caruso’s campaign donations to Republican candidates. Trujillo also targeted Caruso’s time as chairman of USC’s board of trustees, saying the mall developer had “legit destroyed a once proud university.”

"I’m just a good ol fashion common sense democrat trying to prevent Rick Caruso from running," Trujillo posted last year.

During the first televised debate that included Caruso, Buscaino mocked him for not showing up for other candidate forums and town halls.

Caruso later attacked Buscaino, citing a Times article about how he has spent tens of thousands of dollars from his officeholder account on trips to Hawaii, Italy and elsewhere for his family since he was elected . The spending, which is allowed under city ethics rules, far exceeds the amount spent by other elected city officials on travel for family members during this period.

Even after Buscaino decided to drop out, his political strategists continued to assail Caruso on Thursday. One of Buscaino's top consultants, Bill Burton, posted a tweet noting Caruso's support of Republicans.

"He has no business being the mayor of one of the greatest cities in the world," Burton wrote. "Los Angeles can do so much better."

Buscaino represents neighborhoods stretching from San Pedro and L.A.'s harbor north to Watts. In order to run for mayor, he chose not to seek a third and final term on the council.

In recent days, ballots were mailed to all registered voters and include Buscaino's name. So any vote cast for the San Pedro resident will still count for him even though he has dropped out.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 1

Related
citywatchla.com

LA Mayor's Race: Joe Cuts a Deal with Rick. Here's Why

You can read about it here. I've got two additional things to say as a result of that announcement. When I was first told that Joe has dropped out, my first question was whether he also endorsed anybody and, if so, whom? Remember that I didn't know the answer at that time. I figured that if Joe had endorsed nobody, that was fine, and would just signify that he knows he can't make it into the runoffs. If he were to endorse Karen Bass, that would be an indication that Joe sees something good about Bass.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [5-14-2022]

Saturday is going to be a hot one (as in 90+ in and around the southland), but if you can brave the blistering heat, there’s plenty to see and do. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (May 14) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Whatever you end up doing, even if it’s just sitting on your couch soaking up the A/C, I hope enjoy your day!
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Marina del Rey Could Soon Lose Two Sheriff’s Deputies

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell considering cutting funding for marina patrol deputies. Marina del Rey could soon lose funding for two Sheriff’s patrol deputies. As reported by The Log, last month marina lessees were told by Captain Chris Johnson from the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station that Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell would be cutting discretionary funds for two patrol officers in Marina del Rey. The two deputies are a patrol unit. They do not take calls but focus on preventative measures in Marina del Rey.
MARINA DEL REY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Pedro, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
State
Hawaii State
citywatchla.com

The Video Karen Bass Doesn’t Want You To See

The video discusses her Congressional voting record, which includes voting in favor of millions of dollars in research funding for universities across the country, including USC. USC lists multiple press releases on the university’s website sharing details of their visits to DC to encourage the passage of legislation that directly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Karen Bass
welikela.com

Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [5-13-2022 to 5-15-2022]

This weekend starts with Friday the 13th and ends with a lunar eclipse. In between? That’s anyone’s guess. But we’ve got some ideas for you. From May 13-15 in Los Angeles, you can check out LA Plaza’s free Salsa series, the Downtown Burbank Arts Festival, RuPaul’s DragCon, free fitness classes at Grand Park, classical music concerts at Greystone Mansion, a Getty 25 festival in Inglewood, the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, Street Food Cinema at The Autry, and more. Take a look below, and see if something fits the bill for your weekend plans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Mayor#Dist
theeastsiderla.com

No more Rite Aid | Reporters file lawsuit | Actress sells EP home

In this issue: Rite Aid is closing for good. Two reporters sued the LAPD over last year's protests. Actress/model Emily Ratajkowski is selling her mid-century home. If you value the EP Weekly's roundup of neighborhood stories and info, we welcome financial contributions from our readers. And check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Los Angeles, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. L.A. is a metropolis that is always moving, even if only at a snail's pace on the road. While remaining on a network of freeways that crisscross the region allows passengers to bypass much of the city, they miss out on some of L.A.'s hidden beauties. Coffee, lots of coffee, ideally with a little break at one of the city's greatest coffee shops. A decent coffee spot is essential, whether it's combined with a delicious brunch or enjoyed as a noon break from work.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
Deadline

Covid Spike Hits Entertainment Industry Hard With Outbreaks At 4 Studios, Per L.A. County Data

Click here to read the full article. For the past few months, the entertainment industry has been one of hardest hit — if not THE hardest hit — sectors in Los Angeles, consistently logging the highest number of Covid outbreaks in the county. Now, as studios are setting return-to work-dates for employees, at least three lots are seeing sizable outbreaks, with other clusters at a studio headquarters, a TV production, a production facility and a performing arts venue. In all, they account for roughly 18% of the total currently recorded non-medical outbreaks at businesses in the county, per officials. The good...
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

Popular Palisades Restaurant Turns 50

A popular Pacific Palisades restaurant turned 50 this year. Gladstone’s Malibu, the venerable staple beachside restaurant, announced their celebration of 50 years in business on their Instagram page on March 26. The restaurant has been in business since 1972. The post said, “Gladstones is celebrating 50 YEARS !!! Join...
MALIBU, CA
Daily Mail

Multimillion-dollar mansions overlooking California's Laguna Beach are engulfed in flames as strong winds fuel fast-moving wildfire: Residents are told to evacuate as 20 homes are destroyed in the 200-acre blaze

At least 20 multimillion dollar mansions went up in flames in Orange County, California, on Wednesday afternoon as a fast-moving brush fire engulfed expansive homes overlooking the Pacific. The blaze - dubbed the Coastal Fire - ignited near a water treatment facility between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach at 2.44pm...
POLITICS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
297K+
Followers
61K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy