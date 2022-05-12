ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Hulu Nabs Streaming Rights to Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits Music Festivals

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HnMqa_0fbzbVBG00

Hulu has acquired the exclusive streaming rights to Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits through 2023.

Subscribers to Hulu’s subscription video on-demand tier will be able to watch separate livestreams of the three music festivals at no additional cost, in addition to bonus behind-the-scenes footage. Hulu previously streamed the 2021 Lollapalooza festival but will now have access to the three festivals produced by Live Nation’s C3 Presents.

Bonnaroo will take place from June 16-19 in Manchester, Tennessee, with performances from Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, The Chicks, Roddy Ricch and J. Cole.

Lollapalooza will happen from July 29-31 in Chicago’s Grant Park with a lineup that includes Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Doja Cat and Jazmine Sullivan.

Austin City Limits, which will feature sets from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!NK, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Paramore and Lil Nas X, will take place over the first two weekends in October.

Hulu’s livestream schedule for the three festivals will be announced in the weeks leading up to the events.

“Hulu and Live Nation are both committed to delivering exceptional entertainment to fans, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with them, again, as we expand our offering to include these three legendary festivals,” Joe Earley, president of Hulu, said in a statement.

“By expanding our partnership with Hulu, even more fans will be able to tune into each of these incredible festival experiences in real-time and enjoy live performances from their favorite artists with the fans on-site,” Charlie Walker, partner at C3 Presents, added.

