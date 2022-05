Michael Chandler says he’s always had the ability to cut incredible promos on the microphone, but he wanted to wait until he got into the UFC before he unleashed them. Chandler faced Tony Ferguson in the featured bout of UFC 274 and landed a ferocious front kick knockout shot to the former interim champion. Following the bout, the former Bellator lightweight champion called for fights with the winner of the main event of the card — Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje — or a matchup with the biggest star in the sport, Conor McGregor.

UFC ・ 6 HOURS AGO