ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Florida student suing over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law says school is trying to censor his graduation speech

By Allyson Henning, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPoxF_0fbzawvO00

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fl. ( WFLA ) – Zander Moricz is the senior class president at Pine View School in Florida’s Sarasota County. He’s set to speak at his upcoming high school graduation, but Moricz claims his principal and school administration officials are trying to preemptively silence him and censor his speech.

Moricz is also one of the plaintiffs named in a lawsuit against the State of Florida relating to its recently signed Parental Rights in Education law , or what critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

“A few days ago, my principal called me into his office and informed me that if my graduation speech referenced my activism or role as a plaintiff in the lawsuit, school administration had a signal to cut off my microphone, end my speech, and halt the ceremony,” wrote Moricz on Twitter . “I am the first openly-gay Class President in my school’s history — this censorship seems to show that they want me to be the last.”

Florida students win yearbook flap over “Don’t Say Gay” bill

The Florida-based Social Equity and Education Initiative campaign launched a petition in response, raising support to #LetZanderSpeak. It has already gained more than 5,600 signatures.

Christopher Covelli, the vice president of the non-profit group Project Pride, says he’s standing with the teen.

“An educator means you educate, you don’t silence people. Silencing him is wrong. It is against everything that Americans live for. It is called freedom of speech,” said Covelli.

WFLA contacted Sarasota County Schools for comment regarding the student’s claims that school leaders at Pine View are threatening to cut off his microphone if he speaks about certain topics during his graduation speech.

In the lengthy statement, the school district confirmed that students are instructed not to make “personal political statements,” but claimed that Moricz’s speech had not yet been reviewed by school officials.

The school district’s remarks, in full, can be read below:

“Each year, our elementary, middle, and high schools go over graduation/promotion ceremony expectations and guidelines for speeches, presentations, and performances with their graduates, so the students know what to expect during the event. Students participating in the graduation ceremony go through at least one rehearsal of the overall event, with a particular emphasis on the timing of performances and speeches. All material performed, spoken, or shown during the ceremony is reviewed and approved by school personnel and administration to be sure it is appropriate to the tone of the ceremony.

High School graduation ceremonies are a time-honored tradition that celebrate the many accomplishments of all graduates & their families, as well as the teachers, staff members, and school communities who contributed to each student’s educational journey. Class presidents, academic or athletic team captains, and outstanding community servants are just some of the many types of student leaders commonly chosen to speak at graduation ceremonies. It is a great privilege to be a graduation speaker — most students share their fond memories of school experiences, give shout-outs to special teachers & staff, and share inspirational messages to help celebrate all the seniors in the graduating class as they move onto college, work, and adulthood. Out of respect for all those attending the graduation, students are reminded that a graduation should not be a platform for personal political statements, especially those likely to disrupt the ceremony. Should a student vary from this expectation during the graduation, it may be necessary to take appropriate action.

With regard to Pine View School, we can confirm that the school’s administrators review students’ speeches annually for appropriateness and length prior to graduation in a manner that is consistent with existing law, including the First Amendment to our Constitution. As in years past, student speakers were reminded that graduation is a community celebration and were encouraged to tailor their remarks to be reflective of experiences & memories that all students could appreciate to best reflect all facets of the graduating class’s achievements. The principal did meet with Zander Moricz to remind him of the ceremony expectations, but the content of the speech has not yet been reviewed.

What exactly is in Florida’s new ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law?

The school district also shared a statement from Pine View School’s principal.

“We honor and celebrate the incredible diversity in thought, belief and background in our school, and champion the uniqueness of every single student on their personal and educational journey,” said principal Dr. Stephen Covert.

School board member Tom Edwards told WFLA he has “love and respect” for both Moricz and Dr. Covert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Lg6b_0fbzawvO00
Zander Moricz says high school seniors in Florida can request free “Say Gay” stickers online, to wear during their own graduation ceremonies. (Project Pride)

“The fact that he is a plaintiff in the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ lawsuit … quite frankly, his feeling of censorship starts with what Tallahassee has done right down to the hate that we hear at school board meetings all the time. We have guidelines for all students when they speak publicly at a commencement speech, but I could certainly understand how Zander could feel censorship because it starts for us at Tallahassee and it rolls right down to the guidelines that were offered to him,” said Edwards. “I will tell you that the school district does not prohibit First Amendment rights, we don’t do that for Zander or for any of our commencement speakers or for public speakers at school board meetings for that matter,” he continued.

Moricz also said in an open letter to the state’s graduating seniors that he had partnered with the Social Equity and Education Initiative to create 10,000 “Say Gay” stickers, to be mailed to high school seniors across the state. Students who request the stickers are encouraged to wear them on their gowns as they cross the stage during graduation.

“This demonstration will show Governor DeSantis, our legislature, my principal, and all students that while seniors are finished with high school, we are not finished fighting,” Moricz wrote.

Pine View School’s ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, May 22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

NC school resource officer on leave after fight with student

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A resource officer at a North Carolina elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after he got into a fight with a student, officials said. Henderson County Public Schools issued a statement on Thursday saying the principal at Fletcher Elementary School reported the fight, which occurred on Monday, to system […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sarasota County, FL
Society
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WNCT

Meck County inmate mistakenly released over data error, sheriff says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate was mistakenly released from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center after court data was entered incorrectly, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday. Quay Davis was transported to Charlotte from the Bertie Correctional Institute on a writ hold on April 12 and appeared in court, records showed. He […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Law#Commencement Speech#High School#Gay Rights#School Board#Racism#Wfla#Pine View School#Twitter#Social Equity#Education Initiative#Project Pride#Americans
WNCT

Walk to Defeat ALS held at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The ALS Association North Carolina Chapter held the 2022 Walk to Defeat ALS at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday. WNCT’s Brian Bailey was the emcee for the event, where hundreds of people either in teams or by themselves participated in the walk. The event raises money to provide grants to six state […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

GOP lawmakers losing faith in Rep. Madison Cawthorn, working on how to deal with him if he’s re-elected

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new report out said GOP lawmakers are reportedly working on how to “deal” with North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn, should he get re-elected to Congress, citing a series of legal issues surrounding the freshman congressman. According to the report from CNN posted Friday, Republican House members, some of them in […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WNCT

McMaster signs bill that sets rules for early voting in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill Friday that establishes rules for early voting. McMaster, in a tweet, declared the bill “a major victory for those who believe in free and fair elections,” and said the bill would protect the state “from the election day disasters we saw nationwide in […]
ELECTIONS
WNCT

Twitch deletes shooter’s live-stream video of Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The gunman who killed 10 people Saturday in a mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets location was live-streaming on the internet, authorities said in a press conference. Live-streaming service Twitch has confirmed the shooter used the service to broadcast the incident. Twitch sent the following to News 4: We […]
BUFFALO, NY
WNCT

UCF wins AAC softball title with 11-0 win over South Florida

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Jada Cody and Shannon Doherty had three-run home runs and Kama Woodall pitched five shutout innings to lead No. 17 UCF to an 11-0 win against South Florida Saturday morning in the American Athletic Conference Championship final at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium. The Knights (46-12) won their second American Athletic Conference tournament title, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville honors officers who died in line of duty

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Remembering the fallen is the theme of Peace Officers Memorial Day, which will be celebrated across the country this Sunday. On Friday, people in Jacksonville remembered officers who were killed in the line of duty. Before serving as the mayor of Jacksonville, Sammy Philips was the deputy police chief and spent […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

May 12: NC counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

Students, county collaborate on new app

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- A collaboration between Pitt County and some local students led to an exciting announcement on Friday. Pitt County Parks and Recreation released a brand new mobile app at a special event. It started with Laurel Currie, a high school math teacher at Pitt County Schools Early College High School, who said this […]
EDUCATION
WNCT

WNCT

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy