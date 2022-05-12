Chicago Fire Department urges residents to avoid opening their block's fire hydrants as a way to cool off

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The hot weather in Chicago has prompted some people to find a dangerous way to cool off.

Chicago fire spokesman Larry Langford says the spray of water from open hydrants can blind drivers to people in the street, especially children.

“Kids are playing in the water, they can’t hear an approaching vehicle. The vehicle can’t see the kids playing in the water. The driver may tap the horn and go slow, thinking, anybody will move out of the way. But tragically, we’ve seen that doesn’t always happen, and kids have been hit by cars at (a) slow speed going through water thinking everyone was out the way,” says Langford.

Langford says drivers should not pass open hydrants to only avoid hitting anyone but because of potential damage to their vehicles either from the water or hidden objects in the road.

He also says when there are fires it takes much longer to connect hoses to open hydrants and costs firefighters valuable time.

