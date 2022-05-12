ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

ASU's Herm Edwards says the Patriots are a perfect fit for CB Jack Jones

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

When Herm Edwards speaks, we all listen.

That’s how it usually works, right?

The former Jets head coach is now at Arizona State, meaning he coached new Patriots cornerback Jack Jones for the last three years in college. While Jones comes with a checkered past, Edwards says New England is the perfect place for him to land.

“Honestly, he’s going to a place where — when you think about the system and how they use their players — I think it’s a good fit for him,” Edwards told USA Today’s Henry McKenna . “I think he needs that type of fit. He needs the strictness of what’s asked to do, of what’s required.”

It’s notable that Edwards cited the Patriots’ disciplined culture as one of the biggest positives for Jones. The defensive back entered USC as a five-star recruit in 2017, only to be deemed academically ineligible to play the following season. He was dismissed from USC after an arrest for misdemeanor burglary.

Then he flunked out at junior college. When Jones arrived at ASU on his last chance.

“He was at an all-time low when we brought him in and visited with him,” Edwards said. “[It’s about] kind of where he’s at and where’s he’s gotten to. And it’s taken a lot of work on his part, too.”

Jones grew to be ASU’s top corner, and even more importantly, graduated this spring. His 10 interceptions in college show he’s a playmaker.

But at 5-foot-11, Jones may be too small to play on the outside in the NFL. The Patriots also took 5-foot-8 corner Marcus Jones in the third round.

Jack Jones enters the NFL with talent and questions. He’s the perfect project for Bill Belichick, at least in his former rival’s eyes.

WEEI Sports Radio

