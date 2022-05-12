Pro-life democratic candidate for Bobby Rush's congressional seat embraces abortion debate

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - With abortion rights top of mind in politics right now, a pro-life Democrat running for Congress says it’s time for a lower-decibel discussion of the issue.

Pastor Chris Butler is one of more than 20 Democrats running for the congressional seat being vacated by incumbent Bobby Rush. Butler, leader of Chicago Embassy Church, said there should be room in the party for pro-lifers and a different kind of dialogue.

The issue of when, where, and how you become a parent is fundamental to freedom, Butler said, but the question is whether abortion is the way to uphold that right.

“When you look and see that 75% of the people who get abortions are low-income people, that economic reasons are the number one reasons for abortions. You have to begin to ask the question is this really the exercise of choice or is this people responding in desperation to the constraints that are already on their lives,” Butler said.

He said we need to uphold affordable housing, close income gaps, and provide healthcare and better people’s lives. Congress is where that can be done.

On another issue, Pastor Butler said he supports LGBTQ rights, and would back legislation in Congress that writes those protections into the law with or without Roe v. Wade’s right to privacy.

