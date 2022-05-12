ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion County, IL

Dive team: Remains found in car pulled from Lake Vermilion

 3 days ago

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Remains have been found inside of a car in Lake Vermilion.

That is according to the Chaos Dive Team’s Facebook page .

Missing woman’s car found in Lake Vermilion

The owner of the car, Abbie Brandenburg, has been missing since May 5.

Her car was pulled out of the lake on Wednesday evening. Her Red Ford Edge was last seen on a traffic camera. It was going over the Denmark Road bridge above the lake.

The Dive Team is still waiting for a DNA confirmation.

Our news crew saw Sheriff’s deputies at the scene last night. They had the entrance to the lake blocked off.

We are working to get more information.

