ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Hinds County School Board upholds firing over ‘New Butt’ book

By The Associated Press
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FDEUp_0fbzZqW900

BYRAM, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi educator who was fired for reading a children’s book called “I Need a New Butt!” to second graders says he will go to court to try to get his job back.

Toby Price told the Clarion Ledger he received a 12-page order Monday showing the Hinds County School Board had voted 2-1 in late April to uphold the superintendent’s decision to fire him in March. He was assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary in the Jackson suburb of Byram.

Price was initially suspended with pay but later fired after reading the book over Zoom. The book, by Dawn McMillan, chronicles a child’s journey to find a new backside. It is illustrated with cartoons that show the character considering an armor-plated butt, a rocket butt and a robot butt.

While Price was appealing, Superintendent Delesicia Martin called the book “inappropriate” because it showed “private areas of the body.”

Book controversy leads to dismissal of assistant principal

Price, an educator for two decades, described the book as “silly” and said: “The kids are in on the joke as they read it.”

Teachers have been under increased scrutiny nationwide — particularly in Republican-led states — as advocates push book challenges and bans in an attempt to restrict how students are taught certain subjects, particularly around racism, sexuality and gender.

Following his appeal hearing, the school board met April 28 and heard from Price, his attorneys and school district officials. Board members then went into a closed session and with two of the five members abstaining, voted to uphold his firing.

“He does not see the problems associated with a school administrator desensitizing both adult nudity and child nudity by exposing it to children under his care,” the board wrote. “At a minimum, it conditions children to believe all types of actions are nothing to be concerned about — they are just funny. However, these activities are dangerous for children.”

The board said “I Need a New Butt!” showed inappropriate activities such as an adult painting on a child’s exposed bottom, an activity that would require a report to the state Department of Human Services for child abuse or neglect, the board wrote.

Final hearing in book controversy that led to dismissal of an assistant principal

Price’s attorney listed other books in the school’s library that have similar themes or illustrations, including “Captain Underpants.”

Price posted a short poem on Twitter referring to the superintendent’s decision, saying: “Price’s work in education lasted almost twenty years / All it took was one silly book to end his career. / Giving that kind of power to one single person / Will only cause education and teaching to worsen.”

Then, he posted an update: “Two voted yes. One voted no. Two said nothing. So Price had to go.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

District considers longer hours for assistant teachers

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (AP) — Assistant teachers in Mississippi will receive a $2,000 pay raise starting July 1, but one school district could make its assistants work a longer schedule. A proposal awaiting consideration by the Jackson County School Board would extend assistant teachers’ work from 180 days a year to 187, the Sun Herald reported. Two Gulf […]
WJTV 12

Mississippi revises eviction law that judge called ‘absurd’

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has revised its landlord-tenant law to give renters time to gather their belongings from a home before being forced to leave, after a federal judge ruled that the previous law was unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills wrote in his Nov. 30 order that the old Mississippi law was “unpredictable […]
WJTV 12

Harassment stops pavement work at Yazoo City school

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pavement work at Yazoo City High School (YCHS) has been temporarily stopped after workers were reportedly harassed. The Yazoo Herald reported Delta Asphalt workers were beginning pavement work on a parking lot at the school when community members harassed them. Mayor David Starling said he’s disappointed by the actions of […]
WJTV 12

Board votes to terminate McComb city administrator

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The McComb Board of Selectmen voted 3-2 to terminate City Administrator David Myers on Friday, May 13. The Enterprise Journal reported Selectmen Ronnie Brock, Devante Johnson and Donovan Hill voted to remove Myers. Myers said “certain selectmen” were involved in day-to-day operations by allowing city employees to come to them instead […]
MCCOMB, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hinds County, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Hinds County, MS
Government
Byram, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Byram, MS
Jackson, MS
Government
County
Hinds County, MS
Jackson, MS
Education
WJTV 12

Do you know your Mississippi trivia?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – How well do you think you know Mississippi? Test your knowledge or play with friends and family to see who knows the most about the Magnolia state. First, how many people do you think live in Mississippi? The U.S. Census Bureau estimated that about 2,949,965 people lived in Mississippi in July […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Warren County deputies, Vicksburg police arrest 3

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies and Vicksburg police worked to arrest three people with various charges. The Vicksburg Post reported the two agencies conducted a search warrant on a Herrod Street home on Friday, May 13. Joshua Rush, 37, of Vicksburg, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi VA announces leadership changes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, May 13, the Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board (MSVA) announced the resignation of Executive Director Stacey Pickering and Chief of Staff Melissa Wade. Officials said Pickering has decided to retire from state government service, while Wade will pursue other endeavors outside of MSVA. Both have an effective date of July […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi judge nominated for U.S. Sentencing Commission

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves was nominated for the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Judge Reeves is one of seven nominees that could serve on the bipartisan independent agency created during the Reagan Administration. If confirmed, he will be the first Black chair of the organization. He received his B.A. from Jackson […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Price
WJTV 12

Body recovered from Leaf River in Jones County

UPDATE: JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators have identified the body as female. The body was taken to the Jones County Morgue in Ellisville. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said an investigation into the cause of death and the identity of the person is being completed with “utmost urgency.” Anyone with information about the body […]
WJTV 12

Ole Miss courtyard named in honor of couple’s donation

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The courtyard outside of the University of Mississippi’s (UM) new Patterson School of Accountancy building has been named after a family who donated $1 million toward the building’s construction. The donors are Sherly and Roland Burns. Roland graduated from the School of Accountancy in 1982, along with their two sons who […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Ap#Republican
WJTV 12

Canton woman dies in crash on Highway 16

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton woman died in a single-car crash on Highway 16 in Madison County on Sunday, May 15. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) officers responded to the scene near Highway 17 around 1:00 p.m. They said Little R. Smith, 51, of Canton, was driving east on the highway when the Silverado […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

U.S. 51 in Lincoln County to close for bridge work

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. 51 in Lincoln County will be closed starting Monday, May 16. Both directions of U.S. 51 between Stoney Brook Trail and Argyle Trail will be closed from May 16 to May 30 for bridge work. Detour signs will be in […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Teens arrested after Yazoo City car dealership break-in

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two teenagers were arrested after a Yazoo City car dealership was broken into. The Yazoo Herald reported the teens allegedly stole several car keys from American Auto on Jerry Clower Boulevard. Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said officers arrested the teens in a ditch behind the former Hastee Tastee […]
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg releases summer activity guide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg city leaders released an activity guide for the coming summer season. While most of the activities are appropriate for all ages, many of them are meant to keep local youth engaged in activities that cover science, technology, engineering, arts and math. The guide lists all of the city’s pools and […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Brown Girl and Brown Boy Book Tour stops in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A national book tour kicked off at a museum in the Capitol City on Saturday, May 14. The Brown Girl and Brown Boy Red Carpet Book Tour stopped by the Mississippi Children’s Museum. Doctor Pamela Gurley hosted the tour to shine light on children’s authors, who are often underrepresented in different […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy