ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Carly Pearce is proud to ‘wave a flag’ for women in Country music

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMRxo_0fbzZmET00

For Carly Pearce, there’s nothing quite like the power of women supporting women, especially when it comes to Country music.

LISTEN NOW: Carly Pearce talks the power of women in Country music with Audacy’s Katie Neal ahead of Leading Ladies Live

As she celebrates her duet, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” featuring Ashley McBryde going #1 this week, she’s also reflecting on the talented women that came before her, and some future female duet partners she has her sights set on.

“It’s been really fun to see the song come to life and make its way all the way to #1,” Carly told Audacy’s Katie Neal of her duet with McBryde ahead of her set at Leading Ladies Live. “We’re waving the flag for anybody that wants to say women are not making a way right now on Country radio.”

High on the success of her current #1, Carly is already dreaming up her next big goal of singing with some of the most iconic female voices of all time.

When asked about her dream collab, Carly responded, “I think it would either be Alison Krauss and Union Station — I really want to sing with Allison and Dan Tyminski — they’re one of my favorites. My other would be Lee Ann Womack , I would die! There’s just something that has never been re-created with her voice.”

It’s not only the icons that have Carly’s attention, she also is proud to support up and coming female artists who are working hard to make their own way and represent females on Country radio.

Listen to your favorite Country music now on Audacy and check out Katie Neal's Leading Ladies Radio

“I really love Hailey Whitters ,” she shared. “She and I kind of came up with Kelsea [ Ballerini ] in the same little circle, but I just feel like she’s really special and I also love Hannah Ellis — she was my tour mate. She’s such a great writer, such a great singer.”

Carly is currently on tour with Kenny Chesney as part of his Here and Now Amphitheater tour. Carly was added to Chesney’s tour when he announced 20 new shows in early February. The newly announced shows added to his previously released schedule of 21 shows. Find tickets here .

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
American Songwriter

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Hit No. 1 with Their Emotional Duet, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Country stars Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s collaboration “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” has made history as the second female duet to top the charts in 30 years. The emotional ballad talks about cheating from two women’s perspectives – one finding out that the man she’s been seeing is with someone else through a painfully sobering text and the other discovering the reality of where her husband has been while away from home.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Lee Ann Womack
Person
Dan Tyminski
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Divorce Fallout: Kelly Clarkson Quits 'The Voice' To 'Spend More Time With Her Children' In Wake Of Bitter Split From Husband

Kelly Clarkson has decided to spend more time with her two children — River, 7 and Remington, 5 — in the wake of her nasty divorce, OK! has learned. The talk-show host and country crooner was noticeably absent from co-star Blake Shelton’s social media reveal on Friday in which the Voice veteran revealed Gwen Stefani will return to the top-rated show for the first time in two years.John Legend will join Stefani and Shelton.“While Kelly hasn’t announced it publicly yet, she’s done with the red chair. She’s quit,” a television insider told OK!.“She has shifted mindset. After her divorce from...
RELATIONSHIPS
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert’s ‘Death By’ Drinking Game Is Sad Country Song Perfection You Can Blackout To

Why am I not one bit surprised that Miranda Lambert came up with this. She has a brand new album out tomorrow, Palomino, and of course, she’s been making the rounds doing all kinds of press to promote the new record. And one of my favorite interviews so far comes from the LA Times, where she dropped details on a brilliant little drinking game she likes to play with her friends. Called Death By, they each try to top someone […] The post Miranda Lambert’s ‘Death By’ Drinking Game Is Sad Country Song Perfection You Can Blackout To first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Miranda Lambert Admits She Wasn't 'Prepared' To Have Her Divorce From Blake Shelton Go Viral, Says She Can 'Tell My Whole Truth' In Her Music

When Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton announced their divorce in 2015, fans were sad to hear the news. From then on, the two were constantly pitted against one another — especially when Shelton moved with his now-wife, Gwen Stefani. "I wasn't prepared for that. Well, I don't think anybody is. And it's not nice sometimes, but I think you got to take it with a grain of salt and know that I'm a singer-songwriter so luckily I can tell my whole truth," the blonde babe, 38, said in an interview with CBS News. Fortunately, it seems like Lambert is in...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leading Ladies Live#Union Station
Taste of Country

Carly Pearce Sang ‘Grandpa’ at The Judds’ Hall of Fame Ceremony at Wynonna’s Request

Carly Pearce honored the Judds with a moving performance of their 1986 hit "Grandpa (Tell Me About the Good Old Days)" at the Country Music Hall of Fame's Medallion Ceremony on Sunday (May 1). The ceremony continued on as planned in accordance with the family's wishes just one day after Naomi Judd died, and Pearce's song choice came at Wynonna Judd's request.
MUSIC
The Boot

See Inside the 2022 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony [Pictures]

Sunday (May 1) was an emotional night as four new members of the country music family were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The annual Medallion Ceremony is a momentous occasion filled with much joy, but this year's event felt heavy with the absence of Judds singer Naomi Judd, who died just one day prior to the event. It was the Judd family who decided the Medallion Ceremony should proceed as planned.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Decider.com

‘Randy Travis: More Life’ Is A Testament To Country Singer’s Talent And Ongoing Health Struggles

So many musicians have died over the past decade it seems like a culling, the impact of each loss amplified through the echo chamber of social media, their causes of death as varied as their backgrounds and ages. Far less spoken about are the debilitating medical conditions that have cut musicians down when they still had more to give, such as country singer Randy Travis, who suffered a catastrophic stroke in 2013 at the age of 54 from which he has yet to fully recover.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

The Judds Singer Naomi Judd Dead at 76

Naomi Judd, who shot to fame alongside her daughter Wynonna as one-half of the mother-daughter country duo the Judds, has died at the age of 76. Bloomberg News reports that Wynonna and her sister, actor Ashley Judd, broke the news of their mother's death in a statement to the Associated Press on Saturday (April 30).
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

57K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy