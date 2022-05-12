ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Residents Left Without Access To Filters On Instagram And Facebook

By Ginny Reese
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bjwCE_0fbzZjaI00
Photo: Getty Images

Millions of Texans woke up to find that they no longer had access to certain filters on Facebook and Instagram, reported Fox 29 San Antonio .

The apps' parent company, Meta , says that the features are no longer available due to Texas' facial recognition laws. Users in Texas and Illinois are the only two states that are losing the features.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the company in February saying that they were in violation of using the technology.

John Caras says:

"Texas has two acts underneath the business and commerce code that specify how you can use biometric identifiers. One is called the Texas Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act also known as CUBI. And the second one is deceptive trade practices, which is kind of like how you're using the information or you are deceiving the population."

Caras says that Meta is breaking both of those laws . But, the lawsuit says that isn't happening. Meta released a statement that says, in part:

"The technology we use to power augmented reality effects like avatars and filters is not facial recognition or any technology covered by the Texas and Illinois laws, and is not used to identify anyone."

Click here to learn more .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
City
Commerce, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

ERCOT saying, "Turn Up Your Thermostat!"

It's a Hot Weekend in the Greater Houston Area!!! In fact, it's hot all across the state! Temperatures in the 90s will prevail for days. This is the time you usually use a lot of air conditioning, room fans and fill your refrigerator/freezer with cold food and beverages!!!
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Getty Images Millions#Texans#Fox 29 San Antonio#Cubi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy