Texas Residents Left Without Access To Filters On Instagram And Facebook

Photo: Getty Images

Millions of Texans woke up to find that they no longer had access to certain filters on Facebook and Instagram, reported Fox 29 San Antonio .

The apps' parent company, Meta , says that the features are no longer available due to Texas' facial recognition laws. Users in Texas and Illinois are the only two states that are losing the features.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the company in February saying that they were in violation of using the technology.

John Caras says:

"Texas has two acts underneath the business and commerce code that specify how you can use biometric identifiers. One is called the Texas Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act also known as CUBI. And the second one is deceptive trade practices, which is kind of like how you're using the information or you are deceiving the population."

Caras says that Meta is breaking both of those laws . But, the lawsuit says that isn't happening. Meta released a statement that says, in part:

"The technology we use to power augmented reality effects like avatars and filters is not facial recognition or any technology covered by the Texas and Illinois laws, and is not used to identify anyone."

Click here to learn more .