Investigators believe missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster is buried in Lenox Twp. landfill

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Macomb County authorities are preparing to search a Lenox Twp. landfill for the body of Zion Foster, an Eastpointe teen missing since January.

Making the announcement alongside Detroit Police at a news conference Thursday, county officials offered their condolences to the family of the 17-year-old girl who is presumed dead and buried at Pine Tree Acres, on 29 Mile Rd.

Foster's cousin, Jaylin Brazier, in March was sentenced to up to four years in prison on charges stemming from her disappearance , after Foster was last seen by her mother getting into Brazier's car on January 4. He has not been charged with murder.

As for what exactly happened to Foster, officials are not releasing much new information at this time.

“There’s no question about it, in this particular case, although believed to be a situation where her life was taken, there’s still answers to questions that are out there," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said. "Where is she? And why did this and how did this happen?”

Detroit Police Commander of Major Crimes Michael McGinnis said he wishes he could get into specifics and details with not only Foster's family, but the media and public as well. He says he can't, however, due to the active investigation.

"Because I know if I could, you would all be as disgusted as we are by this case," he said.

Officials said the search of the landfill they have dubbed "Operation Justice for Zion" will take time and money, and is being funded in part by corporate sponsors, including DTE Energy.

"It's a tremendous undertaking," said Detroit Police Chief James White, "and it's what we want to do. It's the right thing to do."

Donations are welcome to pay for supplies and meals for search crews. Those interested should visit this link, click on "donate" and choose "Justice for Zion" from the dropdown menu.

Eastpointe Police has been leading the ongoing investigation.