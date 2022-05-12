ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waseca, MN

City Council reaches decision on infrastructure motions

By By ETHAN BECKER
Waseca County News
Waseca County News
 3 days ago

The city of Waseca hopes to do some cleaning up this spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DkiAx_0fbzZdHw00

Members of the Waseca City Council voted at their May 3 meeting to go ahead with two motions surrounding city infrastructure. The motions in question surrounded the repair of the barscreen at the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), as well as preparing a request for proposal (RFP) for the Waseca Municipal Airport fixed base operator.

Barscreen repair

The current barscreen at the WWTP dates back to its original construction from 1985-1987. Its purpose is to remove untreatable debris from wastewater and move it to be landfilled. This debris cannot be treated biologically or chemically, and could potentially cause damage to pumps and pipes in the plant downstream of the barscreen should it not be filtered out.

At the time it was built, the design life of the barscreen was set to be 30 years. Now, almost five years past that point, Carl Sonnenburg, Waseca’s Public works and utilities director, has decided that the barscreen needed to be fixed.

“(Sonnenburg and City Engineers) initially had looked at a replacement of the barscreen system, and that cost was estimated to be over $675,000 for that work. That was felt to be excessive, so further investigation was conducted to determine that we could retain the original barscreen manufacturer … to do a reconstruct of the existing system," City Manager Lee Mattson said at the May 3rd council meeting.

In order to lower costs of the reconstruct, as well as to be in compliance with state bid laws, the city decided to retain the original manufacturer of the barscreen, Parkson, to do the rebuilding of the screen. The project will cost the city $383,840 for Parkson to repair the screen, as well as engineering costs not to exceed $28,945. The $412,785 subtotal for this project falls $137,215 under the proposed 2022 budget for this project of $550,000.

Concerns were expressed at the meeting by Councilor John Mansfield over the longevity of this project. Mansfield stated that, if the repair of the barscreen was only going to last for a short amount of time, then the amount of money being saved over the project would be insignificant, compared to the costs of replacing the current screen.

However, both Mayor Roy Srp and Councilor Jeremy Conrath assured Mansfield that Sonnenburg had done his due diligence with selecting the course for this project.

“I know after many times of being at these meetings with Carl Sonnenburg, by the time he presents something to the council, he has looked at … who else we can go to and how much time do we have,” Mayor Srp said at the meeting.

Fixed base operator

The other infrastructure motion the City Council decided on during its May 3 meeting was over who would be the Waseca Municipal Airport’s fixed base operator (FBO) heading into 2023. City Manager Mattson stated at said council meeting that Christopher Kennedy, the city’s attorney, had opined that the current contract is now void.

The current fixed base operator, Sara Stensrud, took over the operation after her husband, Maynard, passed away last month. The airport supplies a lot of business opportunities to Waseca County, including skydiving and colleges that use the runway for their training. The fixed base operator is in charge of maintaining the airport, including fueling the planes and ensuring that the lights on the runway work properly.

The confusion over the contract status has left the City Council in a position where members believe it is time to start entertaining bids for a potential change in the FBO.

“There’s still some confusion as to the status at the airport … We’ve had some comments from one side that suggests that perhaps the current license holder would like to continue. There’s also some comments … I’ve been given that suggest the current license holder does not wish to continue,” City Manager Mattson said.

Mayor Srp believed that the best route for the airport is to keep the FBO local, maintaining that the Municipal Airport remains locally operated, instead of run by a larger company.

"The council feels that it's more of a personal touch that the Waseca Municipal Airport stays the Waseca Municipal Airport, and that it stays locally owned and operated, without any outside interest," said Councilor Allan Rose, who is also the council representative for the Waseca Airport Board.

Other concerns than the validity of the current contract were brought up at the meeting, namely, those surrounding the current flyers in the airport.

“I think there’s some concern that maybe a larger airport bureau might come in and they would have … say on what goes on out there, and I think that the local people with planes … might be concerned about that,” Councilor Mansfield said at the meeting.

Ultimately, it was decided that the time to begin searching for the airport operator beginning in 2023, whether or not that may be Stensrud, was now.

"Maynard was a fantastic manager, he had his heart 100 percent in it, so that's a sad loss and his shoes are going to be hard to fill. But we got to go forward," Rose said, "It's just the right thing to do ... We still need to bring someone on to run the airport past January first."

At the end of discussion, Councilor Rose motioned to allow the council to prepare a request for proposal with Councilor Darren Arndt seconding the motion. There were none opposed. The RFP will be prepared and presented to the council for approval in the coming weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

Error Mean Wealthiest Minnesotans Owe State $38 Million

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — About 45,000 of the richest residents in Minnesota owe the state about $38 million because of a mistake by the state Department of Revenue. Authorities said the Legislature changed the standard income tax deduction during the 2019 session but it wasn't reflected correctly in the worksheet used by tax preparers in 2019 and 2020.
MINNESOTA STATE
rjbroadcasting.com

Crow Wing County Board Calls on State to Address Property Tax Values

Crow Wing County Board Calls on State to Address Property Tax Values. (BRAINERD, MN) — The Crow Wing County Board held its first regular meeting of the month on Tuesday…. The board addressed a number of concerns leveled by residents regarding property values and taxes. Commissioner Rosemary Franzen was the first to offer her input…
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Dodge County Wind Project met with contention from landowners

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – An energy company is looking to build a wind farm and additional facilities in Dodge, Steele and Mower county to increase renewable energy. Tuesday, The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission and the Minnesota Department of Commerce hosted a public information meeting in Kasson to share a bit more information on the project. it’s called the Dodge County Wind Project.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Waseca, MN
Government
City
Waseca, MN
fox9.com

Dangerous high waters close North Shore state parks, Minnesota DNR says

(FOX 9) - Hazardous conditions on the North Shore has prompted the closing of multiple trails, roads, bridges and campgrounds. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says this week's severe storms paired with late-spring melt has caused the rivers to flood. "These waters are dangerous and unpredictable and have...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Interior Dept. Investigation Identifies 21 Federal Indian Boarding School Sites In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigative report from the Department of Interior (DOI) has identified 21 federal Indian boarding school sites in Minnesota. On Wednesday, Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland released Volume 1 of the report as part of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, a comprehensive effort to “address the troubled legacy of federal Indian boarding school practices.” Starting in the late 1800s, Native American children were forcibly taken from their families and placed in boarding schools, where they were stripped of their Native traditions and language. Nationally, the investigation found that, between 1819...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

3 local COVID deaths reported

Three residents from area counties have died of COVID-19, according to a Minnesota Department of Health daily update. The deaths involved a person from Blue Earth County in their early 90’s, and two victims in their early 70’s from Faribault and Freeborn counties. Twelve total deaths were reported in the state Friday.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota Republicans gather to endorse candidate for governor

November matchups for some of Minnesota's top statewide races could be all but finalized by this weekend — if a fight over election security doesn't derail the state Republican Party convention. What's happening: Republican activists will gather in Rochester Friday and Saturday to endorse candidates for statewide office, including governor, ahead of the August primary.Why it matters: The endorsements carry serious weight and unlock GOP cash and resources. The GOP's endorsed candidate has become the party's eventual gubernatorial nominee in every election since 1994.State of play: The crowded nature of the field of candidates vying to take on DFL Gov....
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#The Waseca City Council#Rfp#Wwtp#Waseca S Public#City Engineers
KAAL-TV

Protesters gather outside GOP convention in Rochester Friday

(ABC 6 News) - Groups were outside the GOP convention protesting the candidates on Friday. The group "Alliance for a Better Minnesota" claims every Republican Gubernatorial candidate is dangerous for Minnesota. They say the candidates are pushing an extreme agenda, that will bring a Texas-style abortion ban to Minnesota and...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KAAL-TV

MN House to discuss liquor bill, could bring big changes

(ABC 6 News) - Lawmakers may end a law limiting alcohol intent in beer sold in grocery and convenience stores in Minnesota. Minnesota is the only state that still has the 3.2 or low alcohol beer law. The new legislation would also allow smaller breweries to sell 'growlers' of up...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Who’s Eligible For $750 In Frontline Worker ‘Hero Pay’?

Originally published on May 12 MINNEAPOLIS – More than one in 10 Minnesotans will qualify for a $750 check from the state for working during the pandemic. It’s known as Frontline Worker Pay or “Hero Pay.” So who is eligible and what are the requirements? The list of requirements for Minnesota’s Frontline Worker Pay is fairly simple. You must have worked at least 120 hours from March 15, 2020, to June 30, 2021, in one more or more frontline jobs. The job must not have had a virtual option, such as work from home. And you had to potentially be around people not from your house. “I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Highway 14 Lane Closures Between Owatonna and Dodge Center

The new Highway 14 between Owatonna and Dodge Center opened on November 9, 2021. Motorists will encounter some lane closures over the next six to eight weeks as shoulder work takes place. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation states, "Temporary right-lane closures are ongoing to complete shoulder...
DODGE CENTER, MN
KEYC

Thousands of southern Minnesota residents without power

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Severe weather has caused dozens of power outages across southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa. KEYC viewers have reported outages in Vernon Center, Lake Crystal, Mankato, North Mankato, and many other places. Xcel Energy says there are currently 18 outages in the Mankato area that impacts...
MANKATO, MN
Waseca County News

Waseca County News

Waseca County, MN
12
Followers
28
Post
621
Views
ABOUT

Waseca County News has been serving Waseca County since 1982 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.WasecaCountyNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/waseca_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy