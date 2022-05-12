City Council reaches decision on infrastructure motions

The city of Waseca hopes to do some cleaning up this spring.

Members of the Waseca City Council voted at their May 3 meeting to go ahead with two motions surrounding city infrastructure. The motions in question surrounded the repair of the barscreen at the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), as well as preparing a request for proposal (RFP) for the Waseca Municipal Airport fixed base operator.

Barscreen repair

The current barscreen at the WWTP dates back to its original construction from 1985-1987. Its purpose is to remove untreatable debris from wastewater and move it to be landfilled. This debris cannot be treated biologically or chemically, and could potentially cause damage to pumps and pipes in the plant downstream of the barscreen should it not be filtered out.

At the time it was built, the design life of the barscreen was set to be 30 years. Now, almost five years past that point, Carl Sonnenburg, Waseca’s Public works and utilities director, has decided that the barscreen needed to be fixed.

“(Sonnenburg and City Engineers) initially had looked at a replacement of the barscreen system, and that cost was estimated to be over $675,000 for that work. That was felt to be excessive, so further investigation was conducted to determine that we could retain the original barscreen manufacturer … to do a reconstruct of the existing system," City Manager Lee Mattson said at the May 3rd council meeting.

In order to lower costs of the reconstruct, as well as to be in compliance with state bid laws, the city decided to retain the original manufacturer of the barscreen, Parkson, to do the rebuilding of the screen. The project will cost the city $383,840 for Parkson to repair the screen, as well as engineering costs not to exceed $28,945. The $412,785 subtotal for this project falls $137,215 under the proposed 2022 budget for this project of $550,000.

Concerns were expressed at the meeting by Councilor John Mansfield over the longevity of this project. Mansfield stated that, if the repair of the barscreen was only going to last for a short amount of time, then the amount of money being saved over the project would be insignificant, compared to the costs of replacing the current screen.

However, both Mayor Roy Srp and Councilor Jeremy Conrath assured Mansfield that Sonnenburg had done his due diligence with selecting the course for this project.

“I know after many times of being at these meetings with Carl Sonnenburg, by the time he presents something to the council, he has looked at … who else we can go to and how much time do we have,” Mayor Srp said at the meeting.

Fixed base operator

The other infrastructure motion the City Council decided on during its May 3 meeting was over who would be the Waseca Municipal Airport’s fixed base operator (FBO) heading into 2023. City Manager Mattson stated at said council meeting that Christopher Kennedy, the city’s attorney, had opined that the current contract is now void.

The current fixed base operator, Sara Stensrud, took over the operation after her husband, Maynard, passed away last month. The airport supplies a lot of business opportunities to Waseca County, including skydiving and colleges that use the runway for their training. The fixed base operator is in charge of maintaining the airport, including fueling the planes and ensuring that the lights on the runway work properly.

The confusion over the contract status has left the City Council in a position where members believe it is time to start entertaining bids for a potential change in the FBO.

“There’s still some confusion as to the status at the airport … We’ve had some comments from one side that suggests that perhaps the current license holder would like to continue. There’s also some comments … I’ve been given that suggest the current license holder does not wish to continue,” City Manager Mattson said.

Mayor Srp believed that the best route for the airport is to keep the FBO local, maintaining that the Municipal Airport remains locally operated, instead of run by a larger company.

"The council feels that it's more of a personal touch that the Waseca Municipal Airport stays the Waseca Municipal Airport, and that it stays locally owned and operated, without any outside interest," said Councilor Allan Rose, who is also the council representative for the Waseca Airport Board.

Other concerns than the validity of the current contract were brought up at the meeting, namely, those surrounding the current flyers in the airport.

“I think there’s some concern that maybe a larger airport bureau might come in and they would have … say on what goes on out there, and I think that the local people with planes … might be concerned about that,” Councilor Mansfield said at the meeting.

Ultimately, it was decided that the time to begin searching for the airport operator beginning in 2023, whether or not that may be Stensrud, was now.

"Maynard was a fantastic manager, he had his heart 100 percent in it, so that's a sad loss and his shoes are going to be hard to fill. But we got to go forward," Rose said, "It's just the right thing to do ... We still need to bring someone on to run the airport past January first."

At the end of discussion, Councilor Rose motioned to allow the council to prepare a request for proposal with Councilor Darren Arndt seconding the motion. There were none opposed. The RFP will be prepared and presented to the council for approval in the coming weeks.