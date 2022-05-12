ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, says Ashley Judd

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WaCRD_0fbzYrVV00

( WXIN ) – The family of country superstar Naomi Judd has revealed her cause of death.

Daughter and actress Ashley Judd revealed to “Good Morning America ” on Thursday that Naomi Judd died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30.

“I will share with you that she used a weapon,” Ashley Judd told Diane Sawyer in a prerecorded interview. “Mother used a firearm.”

Ashley Judd also confirmed that she was the one who discovered Naomi Judd after the suicide.

Naomi Judd and her other daughter, Wynonna, comprised The Judds, one of the top-selling country duos of the 1980s.

Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

The family said she took her life the day before she was set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“My mother, our mother, couldn’t hang on until she was inducted into the Hall of Fame by her peers,” said Ashley Judd on “GMA.” “I mean, that is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her because the barrier between the regard in which they held her couldn’t penetrate into her heart and the lie that the disease told her was so convincing.”

The Judd family was originally cryptic about the 76-year-old’s cause of death, saying it was due to “the disease of mental illness.”

According to Ashley Judd, Naomi Judd sometimes had “trouble getting off the sofa” due to her mental illness, and it was something she suffered from for decades.

The Judds scored 14 No. 1 hits and had performed together as recently as April at the CMT Music Awards , according to the Associated Press.

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Starting on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Sawyer
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Ashley Judd
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
KREX

KREX

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
974K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy