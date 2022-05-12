ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk snubs work ethic of American people: 'They try to avoid it'

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Elon Musk apparently disapproves of the work ethic among Americans.

The Tesla CEO said that while employees in China will ‘burn the 3am oil’, things are different—in his perspective—in the US. Instead, he said people are ‘trying to avoid going to work at all’.

Sharing that he has high expectations for some ‘very strong companies’ to come out of China, Musk explained to The Financial Times: “There's just a lot of super-talented, hardworking people in China who strongly believe in manufacturing.”

The billionaire further told the outlet of China’s work ethic: "They won't just be burning the midnight oil. They will be burning the 3am oil."

"They won't even leave the factory type of thing, whereas in America people are trying to avoid going to work at all."

Previously, back in 2018, Musk told Bloomberg that he would sleep on the floor of his Tesla factory during the production of the Model 3 car. He described it as ‘hellish’.

Musk told the outlet at the time: "I wanted my circumstances to be worse than anyone else at the company. Whenever they felt pain, I wanted mine to be worse."

It should be noted that this followed reports that workers at Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory were required to sleep overnight at the facility when production picked back up after a three-week hiatus.

As for his recent comments, Musk has shared that he would overturn Donald Trump's ban from Twitter if he has the power to do so. He called the original move to ban Trump in the wake of the Capitol riot a 'morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme'.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Americans#The Financial Times#Bloomberg#Shanghai Gigafactory
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy