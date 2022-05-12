ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Kenan’ Canceled After Two Seasons by NBC

By Jennifer Maas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenan Thompson’s comedy “Kenan” has been canceled after two seasons by NBC, Variety has learned. Starring Thompson and produced by “Saturday Night Live” boss Lorne Michaels, “Kenan” follows the life of busy single dad Kenan Williams (Thompson), who is juggling a high-profile job as host of Atlanta morning show “Wake Up...

Popculture

NBC Cancels Several Shows

The peacock has spoken. Several NBC shows were shown out the door on Thursday, and will not be coming back for another season. Two sitcoms were canceled, as well as a drama, this week, including one show headlined by the longest-tenured Saturday Night Live cast member. NBC renewed several other shows though, so there will be some carryover in fall 2022.
Deadline

‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Picked Up To Series By NBC

Click here to read the full article. NBC, traditionally the first broadcast network to present its fall lineup at the upfronts, again became the first net to give a series order to a pilot. It went to Quantum Leap, a reboot of the popular 1990s sci-fi drama, which stars Raymond Lee. See the first-look photo above. As Deadline reported in the Early Pilot Buzz story this week, Quantum Leap appeared a lock for a series pickup, with Lee potentially poised to become one of the breakout stars of next season. It is NBC’s only 2022 drama pilot that was in consideration for...
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Gosselaar Joins NBC Pilot, Bravo Races to Peacock and More

Click here to read the full article. Consider Mark-Paul Gosselaar one of the Found: The mixed-ish actor has joined Shanola Hampton in the aforementioned NBC drama pilot, our sister site Deadline reports. The project is based on the fact that “in any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about,” per the official logline. Public relations specialist Gabi (Hampton) “was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out...
Popculture

'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Officially Happening, Jeff Garlin Not Returning

It's been announced that The Goldbergs Season 10 is officially happening, but series star Jeff Garlin will not be returning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey recently signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television which will see her return to the show with the rest of its producers. Pers sources, the agreement includes an option for the show to be renewed for an 11th season.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
Collider

'American Auto' Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

NBC has given the green light for Season 2 of freshman comedy American Auto. Justin Spitzer (Scrubs, Superstore) is the creator of the series, which premiered in December 2021. The last episode for the first season aired over two months ago, so this announcement is surely a welcome one for fans of the sitcom.
tvinsider.com

Natasha Lyonne to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 47 Finale

Saturday Night Live has found its Season 47 finale host in Russian Doll star and creator, Natasha Lyonne. The actress who is best known for her role in Netflix‘s Orange Is the New Black is taking her comedic talents to NBC‘s sketch comedy series as guest host where she’ll be joined by musical guest Japanese Breakfast. This will mark Lyonne’s first time as a host on the show.
TVLine

True Lies TV Series Ordered at CBS

Click here to read the full article. CBS has pulled the trigger on a series order for True Lies, a TV reboot of the 1994 action-comedy led by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. Written and executive-produced by Matt Nix (Burn Notice), the CBS series follows Helen, an unfulfilled suburban housewife (played by I’m Dying Up Here‘s Ginger Gonzaga) who is shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband, Harry (Shameless‘ Steve Howey), is a skilled international spy. From there, the marrieds are propelled into a life of danger and adventure when Helen is recruited to work alongside Harry...
Collider

'Good Sam' Cancelled at CBS

CBS has put a number of shows on the cancellation chopping block, including the medical drama Good Sam, which will be concluding after only one season. Good Sam follows the titular character Sam, a skilled yet stifled heart surgeon played by Sophia Bush, who must step into a leadership role as the chief of surgery when the renowned yet egotistical expert heart doctor Rob Griffith “Griff” (Jason Isaacs) after he falls into a coma. Sam is tasked with taking care of the doctor while he is in his coma. Oh, and there is the added detail that Griff is her father. Their relationship sat at the core of the series, especially when Griff awakens and wishes to return to his post, which brings his overbearingness to the forefront as they work together, with him refusing to acknowledge her talents. The series focused on if the father and daughter could come together and heal their relationships, even as Griff challenged Sam's new authority as well as her knowledge in the medical field.
Deadline

CBS Picks Up 3 Drama Pilots To Series, Passes On Comedy Pilots In Programming Shift

Click here to read the full article. CBS has given series orders to three of its five drama pilots, Max Thieriot’s Fire Country (fka Cal Fire); East New York, headlined by Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits; and So Help Me Todd (fka Untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama), starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin. CBS is not commenting beyond that, but I hear all three series are for fall. True Lies, ordered as an off-cycle pilot, also had been rumored for a series order, likely for midseason. I hear negotiations between CBS and 20th Television continue, and the project is...
Deadline

‘Fire Country’: Tia Napolitano Set As Showrunner On CBS’ New Max Thieriot Drama Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Tia Napolitano (Cruel Summer) has joined CBS’ newly picked up drama series Fire Country as executive producer and showrunner. Her hire was already in the works when the network yesterday gave an official series order to the buzzy pilot, executive produced by and starring Max Thieriot. The project, from Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS Studios, is inspired by Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and stems from an original idea by the actor, who also co-penned the story for the pilot with its writers, Tony Phelan and Joan Rater. 2022-23 CBS...
Deadline

‘The Bachelor’ Renewed For Season 27 By ABC

Click here to read the full article. They’re going to need more roses: ABC has renewed The Bachelor for a 27th season. The dating show remains one of the network’s hottest properties. In its 26th season, the show ranked No. 1 in its times lot among adults 18-49. After 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms, The Bachelor delivered a 2.35 rating with Adults 18-49 this season. Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season Season 26 featuring Clayton Echard, a 28-year-old medical sales representative from Eureka, Mo., was quite the hot mess. Echard dumped finalists Rachel Recchia and Gabby...
Deadline

Kay Oyegun ABC Drama Pilot Adds Five To Cast

Click here to read the full article. ABC’s Kay Oyegun drama pilot has found its five therapists. Sendhil Ramamurthy (Never Have I Ever), Johnny Simmons (Girlboss), Rachel Hilson (Winning Time), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead) and Rahnuma Panthaky (NCIS: Los Angeles ) are set as leads opposite previously announced Marsha Stephanie Blake. The untitled hourlong project comes from 20th Television and is written and exec produced by This Is Us writer-producer Oyegun. 2022 ABC Pilots & Series Orders The drama revolves around five therapists (Ramamurthy, Simmons, Hilson, Grosse, Panthaky) in Philadelphia who find unique ways to solve problems in their patients’ lives...
Variety

‘Early Edition’ Reboot Pilot Scrapped at CBS

Click here to read the full article. CBS has decided not to move forward with its gender-flipped “Early Edition” reboot project after completing the pilot, Variety has learned. The original ’90s drama “Early Edition” starred Kyle Chandler as a man who magically received tomorrow’s edition of the Chicago Sun-Times today, delivered to his door each morning by a mysterious ginger tabby cat. His knowledge of the future then gave him the chance to change it for the better. In the rebooted version, ambitious but uncompromising journalist Beth (Alice Eve) starts receiving tomorrow’s newspaper today. She then finds herself in the complicated business...
Popculture

Paramount+ Inks Major Streaming Deal for CBS's 'Ghosts' Ahead of Season 2

Paramount+ will be the exclusive streaming home for the hit comedy Ghosts, the streamer announced Tuesday. Episodes of the series were released to Paramount+ as the first season aired on CBS, but the deal ensures the streamer will be the only place to find Ghosts before Season 2 begins. It also means Paramount will avoid the embarrassing situation with Yellowstone, which is only available to stream on rival NBC's Peacock even though it airs on Paramount Network.
