‘Kenan’ Canceled After Two Seasons by NBC

CBS has put a number of shows on the cancellation chopping block, including the medical drama Good Sam, which will be concluding after only one season. Good Sam follows the titular character Sam, a skilled yet stifled heart surgeon played by Sophia Bush, who must step into a leadership role as the chief of surgery when the renowned yet egotistical expert heart doctor Rob Griffith “Griff” (Jason Isaacs) after he falls into a coma. Sam is tasked with taking care of the doctor while he is in his coma. Oh, and there is the added detail that Griff is her father. Their relationship sat at the core of the series, especially when Griff awakens and wishes to return to his post, which brings his overbearingness to the forefront as they work together, with him refusing to acknowledge her talents. The series focused on if the father and daughter could come together and heal their relationships, even as Griff challenged Sam's new authority as well as her knowledge in the medical field.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO