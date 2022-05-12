ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

'Terrifying' Footage of 'Massive' Moose Walking Down Highway Stuns Internet

By Sara Santora
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"This is terrifying," said one commenter. "I would not be driving that slowly and recording so...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 88

bothpartiesblow
3d ago

It’s absolutely impossible to appreciate the size of these animals until you’re actually up close to one. I was driving my semi through Montana and one was on the side of the road. He was actually able to look through the passenger side window about half way up, if that helps with perspective

Reply(7)
34
Brianna
2d ago

This is a common occurrence in alaska. Moose everywhere! Nothing terrifying about them when you're in a vehicle. Nothing really terrifying about them at all. I have a young bull moose that follows me around everywhere at work. I just keep my distance and he does the same. He's just curious!

Reply
23
Jack
2d ago

Moose have been known to kill grizzlies. And they have no fear of humans. They instinctively view dogs as wolves and will act aggressively. So give them space.... lots of space; and keep your dogs away.

Reply
8
Related
Whiskey Riff

Absolutely MASSIVE Bear Tries To Steal Hunters Kill In Alaska

Nightmare fuel right there. I mean, there’s nothing worse than shooting a nice animal, proud and happy with the hunt and then a big ol’ bear comes along and changes that moment, scaring the ever-living shit right out of ya, and on top of it, stealing your kill. This video is out of Bear Mountain, near Sitka, Alaska, and it’s short, but it captures that awful hunting scenario. The man begins yelling at the bear, who at the beginning of […] The post Absolutely MASSIVE Bear Tries To Steal Hunters Kill In Alaska first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bull Moose#Fish#Animals#Alaskan
UPI News

Bear walks up to New York home, opens front door

April 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in New York shared video showing a curious black bear walking up to a home and opening the storm door. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation posted a video to Facebook showing security camera footage from a home. The footage shows a...
ANIMALS
KOLD-TV

Missing dog found six years later

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When you lose something, at what point to do you consider it gone for good? One local family found out recently why you should never give up. Back in 2016 Encinas got Alaska, a two month old Shitzu, for her daughter. But they only had her for two months before she got out through that open door.
TUCSON, AZ
Whiskey Riff

Bull Elk And Horse Get Into Heated Staredown Through The Fence At Pennsylvania Campground

I feel like that is an unfair match up. Not because of any crazy size different, that way they actually match up fairly even. However, Elk carry those certified weapons on their heads that they are more than willing to use. A horse wouldn’t stand a chance. This video shows a good reason why a person keeps their horses behind a good fence at all times. It wouldn’t be very nice coming home to find your horse tried to play […] The post Bull Elk And Horse Get Into Heated Staredown Through The Fence At Pennsylvania Campground first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outdoor Life

Fatal Bear Attack on Army Base Shows How Fast—and Unpredictable—Grizzlies Can Be

In a tragic event, a U.S. Army soldier was killed in a bear attack on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Tuesday when his party encountered the sow and its cubs near a den. Elmendorf-Richardson is located adjacent to the city of Anchorage, and the attack took place on-base, not far from the Anchorage landfill. According to an article by KTOO news, the soldiers were setting a land navigation course when they encountered the bear. Another soldier was injured during the attack.
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Truck Driver Jumped Into Forbidden Zoo Enclosure To Rescue A Sinking Chimp When Nobody Else Would

An ordinary trip to the Detroit Zoo became a day Rick Swope will never forget. Swope came upon the chimpanzee exhibit and was enthralled by two chimps ‘playing’. Upon closer monitoring, Swope realized one chimp was in fact going after the other in an aggressive manner. Then the chimp being gone after lost his balance and fell under the water beneath.
DETROIT, MI
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
938K+
Followers
92K+
Post
826M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy