'Terrifying' Footage of 'Massive' Moose Walking Down Highway Stuns Internet
"This is terrifying," said one commenter. "I would not be driving that slowly and recording so...www.newsweek.com
"This is terrifying," said one commenter. "I would not be driving that slowly and recording so...www.newsweek.com
It’s absolutely impossible to appreciate the size of these animals until you’re actually up close to one. I was driving my semi through Montana and one was on the side of the road. He was actually able to look through the passenger side window about half way up, if that helps with perspective
This is a common occurrence in alaska. Moose everywhere! Nothing terrifying about them when you're in a vehicle. Nothing really terrifying about them at all. I have a young bull moose that follows me around everywhere at work. I just keep my distance and he does the same. He's just curious!
Moose have been known to kill grizzlies. And they have no fear of humans. They instinctively view dogs as wolves and will act aggressively. So give them space.... lots of space; and keep your dogs away.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 88