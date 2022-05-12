Denver reaches capacity on e-bike rebate program

Micah Andersen, 15, of Arvada, catches air off a jump at Valmont Bike Park on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Less than three weeks after its launch, Denver's e-bike rebate program reached its capacity Wednesday, pausing applications for the program.

The city's Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency said the program will shift to a limited-release model as funding is available throughout the year.

"Denver, we are amazed,” Grace Rink, Denver’s chief climate officer, said in a release. “There is a clear desire for e-bikes, and for trying a healthier and more sustainable way to get around our beautiful city. The work of our office is to find climate solutions that directly benefit residents, and I think we have a clear winner here.”

Denver received 3,250 applications for the rebate program since it launched on Earth Day, 40% of which are "income-qualified," which accounts for 55% of the program’s funding.

Those who have already applied won't be impacted, but interested residents are able to sign up online for notifications when applications will be live again. Those already approved are still able to use their rebate vouchers at participating bike shops within 60 days of issuance.