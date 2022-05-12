ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver reaches capacity on e-bike rebate program

By Lindsey Toomer lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WEM3N_0fbzU70A00
Micah Andersen, 15, of Arvada, catches air off a jump at Valmont Bike Park on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Less than three weeks after its launch, Denver's e-bike rebate program reached its capacity Wednesday, pausing applications for the program.

The city's Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency said the program will shift to a limited-release model as funding is available throughout the year.

"Denver, we are amazed,” Grace Rink, Denver’s chief climate officer, said in a release. “There is a clear desire for e-bikes, and for trying a healthier and more sustainable way to get around our beautiful city. The work of our office is to find climate solutions that directly benefit residents, and I think we have a clear winner here.”

Denver received 3,250 applications for the rebate program since it launched on Earth Day, 40% of which are "income-qualified," which accounts for 55% of the program’s funding.

Those who have already applied won't be impacted, but interested residents are able to sign up online for notifications when applications will be live again. Those already approved are still able to use their rebate vouchers at participating bike shops within 60 days of issuance.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Add nuclear to our energy portfolio

Colorado utility ratepayers got some bad news last week. A court ruled that Xcel Energy can hand them the half-billion-dollar tab for heating their homes amid skyrocketing natural gas prices during a stretch of bitter cold in February 2021. Consumer advocates had challenged Minneapolis-based Xcel’s bid to recover the costs...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Denver receives grant funding from EPA for brownfield improvements

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that Denver will receive a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant to advance cleanup and revitalization of properties along the Federal Boulevard Corridor. Priority sites include a former college campus, a vacant commercial property and a former gas station. Denver's Department of Public Health and Environment...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

SONDERMANN | Jared Polis – altruist or cynic?

What do you call it when a high public official accuses those who criticize his ultimately cynical move of cynicism?. For this Jewish columnist and speaking of Colorado’s Jewish governor, I would go with the Yiddish word: chutzpah. Last month on Colorado Public Radio, responding to those who contend...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Bike#Vouchers#Earth Day#Vehicles
The Denver Gazette

Boulder County adopts fire-resistant building regulations in response to Marshall fire

Starting June 6, residents in the eastern grassland area of unincorporated Boulder County must follow new building regulations requiring them to use ignition-resistant materials before they build new homes. County Commissioners unanimously approved the requirements this week in response to the Marshall fire, which destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County in late December. Ron Flax, the county's chief building official, told residents in a...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
The Denver Gazette

Coloradans among history-making team on Mount Everest

History has been claimed atop Mount Everest, and Coloradans played a role. According to The Himalayan Times, an all-Black team reached the top of the world at 29,032 feet Thursday, said to be the first to ever do so. In a social media post Friday, the team's leader, Philip Henderson of Cortez in southwest Colorado, said climbers had safely descended to base camp.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Fentanyl bill may do more harm than good

It would be great if Colorado could rehab its way out of the fentanyl crisis, which kills more people ages 18-45 than any other cause — guns, car crashes, heart disease, cancer, etc. We cannot rehab our way out because fentanyl is so deadly in small doses that few of its victims will be identified as users or addicts in time to save them from death.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Wildlife experts weigh in on viral video of 'wolves' spotted in Colorado

A video of a pack of 'wolves' near Colorado's central mountain town of Fairplay was widely circulated around the internet in recent weeks, raising suspicions that the state's limited population of the species may be spreading out of the northwest region. While the Park County Sheriff's Office had previously noted that they believed the pack of canines caught on video on April 25 were escaped domestic dogs – specifically St. Bernard cross-breeds, Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent a team to the field to further investigate. ...
FAIRPLAY, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy